Will Hogwarts Legacy feature multiple save slots?

With Hogwarts Legacy's early access and the official release date fast approaching, fans of the Wizarding World are curious about some of the quality-of-life features that Avalanche Software is looking to bring to the table.

One of the more popular questions amongst community members is whether the role-playing game will feature additional save slots for multiple profile entries.

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will allow multiple save slots, and players should be able to create additional profiles with different characters in the game.

This is great news for those willing to attempt multiple runs in the game and experience all exclusive content. Additionally, this feature will help those sharing their account with a friend or family member.

As each slot will save a separate profile, the game will allow multiple players to enjoy the open world with their own personalized characters.

Multiple save slots is among best quality-of-life features in Hogwarts Legacy

What will make each playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy unique is the House Legacy system. Players will be assigned common rooms by sorting hats at the start of the game and enjoy the initial segments of the narratives as either Griffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff.

Since the game does not have a new Game Plus mode, multiple save slots will allow one to boot up the title again and enjoy the story while being part of another house.

There is a fair bit of house-exclusive content to enjoy in Legacy. Completionists looking to make the most of the game and explore every single secret both inside and outside of the school will appreciate this feature.

However, outside the common room, there will not be much additional content to look forward to in the game. The story will play out the same way, irrespective of the house players land in. But it will allow one to try out new builds in the game, experiment with new spells and potions, and try out things they have not done during their initial run.

Those who have pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy can enjoy the early access period, which goes live on February 7, 2023. The title will officially be released on February 10, 2023, for all regions, which is when the owners of the base game will be able to access Hogwarts.

