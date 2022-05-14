Will Persona and other Shin Megami Tensei titles make their way to Xbox? Latest Atlus survey hints as much

Microsoft’s Xbox has not been a mecca for JRPG fans, as the platform often struggles to offer titles under the genre. The console often misses out on some amazing Japanese games, as a result of either Sony’s exclusivity or the developers making the game available only for PC and the PlayStation.

This is one reason why JRPGs are so very coveted on the console, with Megaten titles like the Persona games and Shin Megami Tensei being among the most wanted of the lot.

アトラス公式アカウント @Atlus_jp

From Atlus to our dear fans: Please take part in our annual survey!

p-ch.jp/enquete2022/na/ #atlus

However, it would seem that there is a sliver of a chance that the Shin Megami Tensei games might just make their way to Xbox, as per speculations surrounding Atlus’ recent survey.

The Megaten developers send out annual surveys to gain community feedback on their products and titles. What piqued community curiosity this time around was question 38, which asked fans what platforms they would like to play Persona on.

Alongside options such as smartphones, VR, and PlayStation, there was the option, “I would want to play on Xbox.”

Will Megaten come to Xbox?

While the survey has Microsoft’s console as one of the many options, it is quite hard to say if Atlus will truly ever want to bring the Megaten franchise to the device. Shin Megami Tensei has remained, till now, a PlayStation and PC-only franchise. However, the Microsoft community hopes that the recent survey questions point towards the possibility that the titles might look to make their way to the Xbox.

However, a Megaten title has made its way to the console in the past. Spin-offs like the Person 5 Arena made it to the device, with Atlus even announcing the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 for the platform as well.

The news that Soul Hackers 2 will be released on the Microsoft console on August 26, 2022 has indeed come as quite a surprise to fans. Alongside this, the release of the survey has instilled further hope in the community that they will see Persona in the future as well.

It is still uncertain whether games like Persona 4 Gold and Persona 5 Royal will make their way over to the Xbox, but at least the survey allows Microsoft fans to get their opinions across to Atlus, making the developers consider the possibility of an Xbox release for all future Persona and mainline titles.

