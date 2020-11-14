Will PUBG Mobile Lite also come back? Players in confusion about the game's future in India

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, developed for players with low-end devices so that they can enjoy a similar battle royale experience. It has been a boon for those owning phones with lesser specifications.
However, in a second wave of bans on 2nd September, both the above titles were in the list of Chinese apps and games that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Ever since, fans and players have been waiting for the reintroduction of these games in the country. And a few days back, PUBG Mobile players heaved a sigh of relief as PUBG Corporation announced that it was preparing for the release of the Indian version, which would feature improved quality of in-game content to meet the local needs and preferences.
PUBG Mobile Lite players confused about the game's also come back to India
The press release from PUBG Corp did not provide any update about the comeback of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. This lack of clarity has left players perplexed about the future of the title in India.
Many users took to Twitter looking for the answers, and here are some tweets:
Crucially, unlike its bigger cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t offer region-specific versions. However, it does enjoy a vast player base in the country.
For now, PUBG Mobile Lite fans and players can only wait for an official announcement.
The announcement also stated that a branch would be set up in the country, hiring over 100 employees and specializing in various aspects. Also, PUBG Corp would be investing in esports leagues exclusively for the Indian region.
Published 14 Nov 2020, 10:01 IST