Will PUBG Mobile Lite also come back? Players in confusion about the game's future in India

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, developed for players with low-end devices so that they can enjoy a similar battle royale experience. It has been a boon for those owning phones with lesser specifications.

However, in a second wave of bans on 2nd September, both the above titles were in the list of Chinese apps and games that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Ever since, fans and players have been waiting for the reintroduction of these games in the country. And a few days back, PUBG Mobile players heaved a sigh of relief as PUBG Corporation announced that it was preparing for the release of the Indian version, which would feature improved quality of in-game content to meet the local needs and preferences.

PUBG Mobile Lite players confused about the game's also come back to India

The press release from PUBG Corp did not provide any update about the comeback of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. This lack of clarity has left players perplexed about the future of the title in India.

Many users took to Twitter looking for the answers, and here are some tweets:

Bro pubg mobile lite ayega kya? — Mahesh (@Mahesh09695038) November 14, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite When will pubg mobile lite be unban in India? — #Hinduputr@sangam (@Hinduputrsanga1) November 13, 2020

Is pubg mobile lite gonna comeback Or not — Irfan (@Irfan98598144) November 13, 2020

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Sir hum aapse nivedan karte hai

Ki pubg mobile lite bhi india me

Vapas lane ka koshish kijiye reply jrur kijiyega🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/avxeu9GHVc — Gulab Shaikh (@GulabSh35311828) November 13, 2020

Pls 🥺🥺🥺🙏🙏🙏 unban the game I love this game plz PLZZ make unban pubg mobile lite . Pls reply soon . waiting @PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMobileLite — Naveen telasang (@NaveenTelasang) November 13, 2020

Pubg lite bhi h usko bhi jldi lao — vinu soni (@vinaykaushal281) November 13, 2020

Please pubg mobile lite unban in india plzzz — Y.Ramendra (@YRamendra1) November 13, 2020

PUBG LITE IS NOT COMEING BACK???? — RAJKUMAR POTHURAJU (@RKPR_GAMING) November 13, 2020

When pubg mobile lite India will come — Suvankar Dutta (@Suvanka08687760) November 13, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite

Any news about pubg mobile Lite India version please tell us pubg mobile India version is coming soon but pubg mobile Lite news not coming so pubg lite team please help us I am please clear the all confusion between pubg Lite game hope you will help — Mrgouse_05 (@Mrgouse0) November 13, 2020

We want Pubg mobile lite https://t.co/IqJ3Vn8NqQ — Partho Mondal (@ParthoM71926079) November 13, 2020

PUBG MOBILE IS COMING SOON BUT WHAT ABOUT PUBG MOBILE LITE !🥺🥺@PUBGMOBILE_IN @pubgmliteindia — vishu singh (@vishusi05969485) November 13, 2020

Crucially, unlike its bigger cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn’t offer region-specific versions. However, it does enjoy a vast player base in the country.

For now, PUBG Mobile Lite fans and players can only wait for an official announcement.

The announcement also stated that a branch would be set up in the country, hiring over 100 employees and specializing in various aspects. Also, PUBG Corp would be investing in esports leagues exclusively for the Indian region.

