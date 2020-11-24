Window on Ascent appears to be bugged in Valorant

A recent clip posted by u/pyrodenia on the r/VALORANT subreddit suggests that the window on Valorant's Ascent map could be facing a hitbox bug.

The clip suggests that the tapes surrounding the window near the garden on Ascent are on the same hitbox as the glass on the window. To prove the same, the player shot at the tapes from different angles including heaven and A-link.

This bug enables players to break the glass without coming into the direct line of sight of the window. This bug can also be exploited by players to cause a distraction to the enemy, without even taking chances with a risky peek.

Let's dive ahead and take a look at how this bug can cause major issues in the game and also how the community reacted to it.

Hitbox bug in Valorant's Ascent Map

According to the post which received more than 6,000 upvotes on Reddit, the bug appears on the tapes wrapped around the window on A heaven of Ascent.

If a player shoots at the tapes, which are no where close to the window, the glass appears to break with the usual noise of glass crashing.

Talking about the implementation of this bug and how it could possibly impact Valorant's gameplay, u/pyrodenia said,

"confuse an enemy who is holding garden from window by strafing just enough to shoot the tape through the wall, and then peeking the enemy hoping that it messed with his concentration (or even that he's checking other angles trying to figure out from where the window was shot from)"

Some fans also went on with their own theories about the effect of the hitbox bug in Valorant. Theories such as,

However, after game-breaking bugs like the Omen bug on Icebox and the Sova drone bug, the community is expecting a quick fix for this in Valorant. It remains to be seen as to how long Riot Games takes before releasing a bug-fix to eliminate this issue out of the game.