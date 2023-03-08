Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch ver1.03 official notes - Massive performance fixes on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty recently received its first post-release patch, and Team Ninja has finally addressed some of the major performance issues that the game has been facing ever since its launch last week.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the fixes that will be making their way to PC, where the update will deal with the constant system crashes and FPS problems that numerous players have encountered.

With the Steam and Microsoft Store version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty receiving a fairly negative response due to its lackluster performance, Team Ninja seems to have listened to community feedback and released numerous fixes for the game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can check it out on the official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch ver1.03 official notes

The official notes of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's latest patch are as follows:

All platforms

Adjustments

Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Major bug fixes

Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions.

Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated.

Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.

Fixed some other minor bugs.

Steam®/Microsoft Store versions

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major bug fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments.

Fixed a problem in which the wrong graphics card was selected to run the game in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.

