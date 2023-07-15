Wordle Today July 15 Answers & Hints (Wordle #751)

Wordle #756 for July 15, 2023, is here. The solution to it is an interesting choice of word, originating from Old Northern French and Middle Dutch to Late Middle English. Before you jump in and begin guessing, let's take a look at today's answer, hints, and how to play the game.

Wordle, developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, was released back in 2018 but blew up in popularity during the 2020 pandemic. A simple game of guessing a five-letter word in six tries, it not only inspired a few titles of similar nature but was also acquired by New York Times.

With that being said, let's take a look at today's July 15 Wordle (#756) answers and hints.

Wordle July 15 Answers

The Wordle (#756) answer for July 15 is CRONE.

Crone is a noun, and its plural form is crones. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of crone is:

"An ugly old woman."

Synonyms of Crone are hag, witch, and beldame. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

"The old crone gabbed all day."

Wordle hints for today, July 15

The Wordle #756 hints for today, July 15, are as follows:

#756 starts with the letter C

#756 ends with the letter E

#756 contains the letter R

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create and connect your New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter and is placed in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and share it on your social media account.

