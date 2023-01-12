World Championship Boxing Manager 2 launches soon: release date, features, purchase bonus, and more [EXCLUSIVE]

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is coming next week. Ziggurat Interactive and MegaCat Studios revealed another bonus for fans in addition to the classic boxing simulation action. This title is a must for sports simulation and tycoon gameplay fans. People who purchase the game will get more bang for their buck in January 2023.

Buying World Championship Boxing Manager 2 will also include the hit game that started this series in 1991—World Championship Boxing Manager. Here's what fans need to know going into the next exciting sports simulation.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 brings a classic game back and much more

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 will be released on January 17, 2022. This sequel to the 1991 classic by MegaCat Games and Ziggurat Interactive brings back the tycoon and sports simulation gameplay that fans have always known and will always love.

Players will look to sign promising amateur boxers and manage them all the way to the top of the mountain. Of course, winning the world championship is the goal, but the boxers can't get there by themselves.

That's where you come in. You will help schedule your boxer's training regime. Promoting your pugilist and hiring the right team for them will be the key to success. Keeping your boxers popular, fit, and fight-ready is paramount for having a winning streak. You can even hire a few unorthodox members to keep things fresh and interesting in your fight team.

For long-time fans of the sport of boxing, there are several legendary pro boxers who are confirmed to be in the game, like Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Sue "Tiger Lily" Fox. They serve as coaches to help your charges in World Championship Boxing Manager 2 grow on their way to the top.

The game also features an extensive skill system, where you can build the boxer you think will be the next big thing. Do you want them to be a one-hit wonder like James "Buster" Douglas, a powerhouse like George Foreman, or do you want the stamina to stick it out until the end like Muhammad Ali? Build your fighter the way you want to.

This boxing simulator has a gorgeous pixel art style, and the addition of a fight cam lets you can watch matches in real time as your team tries to climb to the top of the boxing world.

One of the coolest features of this game is that it has Twitch integration. Streamers can connect World Championship Boxing Manager 2 to their accounts and allow spectators to play viewer-triggered in-game events. This feature can help or hinder your boxer, and they show up at random instances.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 has a lot of heart and humor, and it can be purchased on January 17, 2023. As of writing this article, it's only available on Steam, but there are plans to launch it on consoles later.

Poll : 0 votes