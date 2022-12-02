World Esports Championship 2022 PUBG Mobile: Participating countries, format, schedule, and prize pool

The 14th iteration of the World Esports Championship, which also features PUBG Mobile, is all set to start on December 2 and will go on until December 10, 2022. This year, it will take place in Bali, Indonesia, and feature six titles with more than 100 countries taking part in the event.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $100,000 and will comprise 24 squads from 24 different countries. It is also worth mentioning that the PUBG Mobile leg of the event will see performances from several well-known players representing their respective nations.

Format and schedule for WEC: 2022 PUBG Mobile tournament

The tournament has been divided into two stages, Play-Ins and Finals. It will take place according to the following schedule at the Merusaka Hotel Nusa Dua:

Play-Ins (December 2 to 7, 2022) - The Play-Ins will be played for three days on December 2, 5, and 7. 19 teams, divided into three groups, will compete in this Stage in 12 matches. The top 11 squads will then move on to the Finals.

Play-Ins Groups of WEC PUBG Mobile (Image via IESF)

Finals (8 to 10 December 2022): The Finals of the tournament will feature a total of 16 teams, 11 from the Play-Ins, one invited host-country squad, and four sides from the Regional Qualifiers in Asia, PANAM, Europe, and Africa. These groups will battle in a total of 15 matches across three days to decide the winner.

Participating nations in WEC: 2022 PUBG Mobile

Here are the participating squads in the Play-Ins:

1) Team Azerbaijan

2) Team Brunei

3) Team Chinese Taipei

4) Team Bahrain

5) Team Djibouti

6) Team Egypt

7) Team Ghana

8) Team Guatemala

9) Team Iraq

10) Team Jordan

11) Team Libya

12) Team Maldives

13) Team Mauritius

14) Team Pakistan

15) Team Srilanka

16) Team Vietnam

17) Team South Korea

18) Team Senegal

Teams competing directly in Finals

These are the squads who'll be seen playing in the Finals:

1) Team Indonesia (Host-country invite)

2) Team Turkey (European Qualifier Winner)

3) Team Brazil (PANAM Qualifier Winner)

4) Team Kazakhstan (Asian Qualifier Winner)

5) Team Morocco (African Qualifier Winner)

The competing squads include a lot of professional players who would be representing their respective countries. The Turkish squad and Team Kazakhstan, which features players from Fire Flux Esports and Titan Esports, look quite strong. This is based on their performances in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship. The roster of Nigma Galaxy will represent Iraq at the event.

Team Pakistan consists of 52 Esports' players, while Team Saudi Arabia features R8 Esports' roster. It will be interesting to see which country's squad comes out as the victors in this prestigious event.

