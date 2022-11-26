India has qualified for CS:GO, Tekken 7, and eFootball in the upcoming World Esports Championship 2022 Bali.

The upcoming 14th World Esports Championship, organized by International Esports Federation (IESF), is all set to kick off on December 1, 2022, at Bali, Indonesia.

The event will witness esports athletes from more than 120 countries compete across six different titles, including CS:GO, Dota 2, Tekken 7, and eFootball, as well as PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for the first time. The prize pool is USD $500,000 (approximately INR 4 crores).

India qualifies for 3 games at World Esports Championship 2022 Bali

Among other titles, Team India has qualified for CS:GO, and will be competing against Tajakistan, Chile, and IESF's teams in Group C of the Group Stage. The roster consists of Ritesh Sarda (Defaulter), Shuvajyoti Chakraborty (Mcg1LLzZz), Anshul Adarkar (KiiLSwitCh), Hrishikesh Shenoy (Crazy_Gamer), and Harsh Jain (lynX).

The upcoming matches for Team India in the group stage are as follows,

Group Stage matches for India (Group C)

TJK vs IND (December 2, 2022 - 10:40 am)

IESF vs IND (December 2, 2022 - 5:20 pm)

IND vs CHL (December 3, 2022 - 2:00 pm)

WEC 2022 CS:GO (Image via IESF)

Team India CS:GO captain Ritesh Sarda shared his excitement by stating:

"It’s been a great honour to represent India back-to-back in the WEC. We as a team are excited and prepared to play in the upcoming WEC starting next week in Bali. The world finals is going to be a huge spectacle. With the right mentality and proper grind, we have high hopes for the tournament and will try to bring the laurels to the country."

Team India finished at the eighth position of last year's iteration, which was held at Eilat, Israel. As such, they will certainly be targeting the highest rank going in. Team Tajakistan has the potential to be one of the biggest hurdles the team will face in their debut match.

The matches will be played in a best-of-one format, and the top two from each group in the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs.

India qualifies for Tekken 7 and eFootball at World Esports Championship 2022 Bali

Alongside CS:GO, team India has also qualified for Tekken 7 and eFootball.

Hitesh Khorwal (Rcool) will be representing the tricolor and going up against Pakistan, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Palestine in Group E of the Tekken 7 tournament.

WEC2022 Tekken 7 (Image via IESF)

Khorwal's upcoming matches representing the national flag are as follows:

Group Stage matches for India (Group E)

IND vs BHS (December 3, 2022 - 6:00 pm)

PAK vs IND (December 3, 2022 - 8:40 pm)

VEN vs IND (December 4, 2022 - 9:40 am)

IND vs PSE (December 4, 2022 - 11:00 am)

The matches will be played in a best-of-one format, with the two players qualifying for the Playoffs stage.

On the other side of the World Esports Championship 2022 Bali, Hemanth Kommu (Peshemak7) will be representing the nation in eFootball, where he will be facing players from Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Guinea in Group P.

WEC2022 eFootball (Image via IESF)

Kommu's upcoming matches for India are as follows

Group Stage matches for India (Group P)

IND vs GIN (December 3, 2022 - 12:00 pm)

ARM vs IND (December 4, 2022 - 4:20 pm)

KAZ vs IND (December 4, 2022 - 6:20 pm)

The 14th World Esports Championship is all set to take place from December 2-12 in Bali, Indonesia. With over 120 countries competing in six esports events, India will certainly be a team to watch out for in CS:GO, Tekken 7, and eFootball.

