World of Warcraft (March 1) Hotfix Patch official notes: Introduces significant bug fixes and balance updates

The World of Warcraft March 1 patch hotfix is now live, and the new update has brough in a significant amount of balance changes along with bug fixes.

World of Warcraft fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look it up in the official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

World of Warcraft (March 1) patch official notes

Classes

Paladin

Fixed an issue where Greater Judgment was not doing the correct amount of damage after its recent increase.

Dungeons and Raids – World of Warcraft March 1st Hotfix Patch Notes

Mythic+

Azure Vault

Crackling Vortexes have been adjusted so they no longer chase players.

Nokhud Offensive

Ohn’ahra now counts as a lower priority target for certain player healing spells.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Player versus Player

Ranked Arena matches that include participants from both the Americas and Oceanic realms are now always served from the Pacific Time Zone, to minimize average latency.

Classes

Death Knight

Blood

[With weekly restarts] All damaging abilities increased by 3%.

Paladin

Holy

[With weekly restarts] Light of Dawn healing increased by 10%.

Protection

[With weekly restarts] Greater Judgment’s bonus to your next Holy Power ability against the afflicted target increased to 40% (was 20%).

[With weekly restarts] Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 30%.

[With weekly restarts] Hammer of the Righteous damage increased by 20%.

Shaman

Elemental

[With weekly restarts] Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.

[With weekly restarts] Lava Burst damage increased by 6% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.

[With weekly restarts] Earth Shock damage increased by 6%. Does not apply to PvP. Does not apply to PvP.

[With weekly restarts] Elemental Blast damage increased by 6% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP. Does not apply to PvP.

[With weekly restarts] Icefury damage increased by 80%.

[With weekly restarts] Icefury causes Frost Shock to generate 14 Maelstrom (was 8).

[With weekly restarts] Frost Shock damage increased by 15% for Elemental only.

Items

[With weekly restarts] Gladiator’s Distinction’ Stamina provided by the bonus increased by 40%

Classes

Hunter

[With weekly restarts] Improved Kill Shot now increases Kill Shot’s critical strike damage by 15% in PvP Combat (was 25%).

Marksmanship

[With weekly restarts] Razor Fragments now increases Kill Shot’s damage by 40% in PvP Combat (was 50%).

[With weekly restarts] Arcane Shot damage increased by 45% in PvP Combat (was 30%).

[With weekly restarts] Chimaera Shot damage increased by 45% in PvP Combat (was 30%).

Monk

Brewmaster

[With weekly restarts] Incendiary Breath (PvP Talent) now increases the Radius and Damage of Breath of Fire by 30% (was 100%).

Windwalker

[With weekly restarts] Touch of Karma now redirects 105% of absorbed damage in PvP Combat (was 70%).

Rogue

Assassination

[With weekly restarts] Hemotoxin (PvP Talent) healing reduction effect reduced to 30% (was 35%).

Outlaw

[With weekly restarts] Dispatch damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.

Shaman

Enhancement

[With weekly restarts] Converging Storms increases Stormstrike damage by 10% per stack in PvP Combat (was 25%).

[With weekly restarts] Lava Lash damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Stormstrike damage increased by 50% in PvP Combat (was increased by 30%).

[With weekly restarts] Windstrike damage increased by 50% in PvP Combat (was increased by 30%).

Warrior

Fury

[With weekly restarts] Rampage damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

[With weekly restarts] Execute damage increased by 10% in PvP. Arms and Protection damage unchanged.

Achievements

School of Hard Knocks is no longer required for the Children’s Week meta-achievement For the Children.

