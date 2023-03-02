World of Warcraft (March 1) Hotfix Patch official notes: Introduces significant bug fixes and balance updates

The World of Warcraft March 1 patch hotfix is now live, and the new update has brough in a significant amount of balance changes along with bug fixes.
World of Warcraft fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look it up in the official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
World of Warcraft (March 1) patch official notes
Classes
Paladin
- Fixed an issue where Greater Judgment was not doing the correct amount of damage after its recent increase.
Dungeons and Raids – World of Warcraft March 1st Hotfix Patch Notes
Mythic+
Azure Vault
- Crackling Vortexes have been adjusted so they no longer chase players.
Nokhud Offensive
- Ohn’ahra now counts as a lower priority target for certain player healing spells.
Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Player versus Player
- Ranked Arena matches that include participants from both the Americas and Oceanic realms are now always served from the Pacific Time Zone, to minimize average latency.
Classes
Death Knight
Blood
- [With weekly restarts] All damaging abilities increased by 3%.
Paladin
Holy
- [With weekly restarts] Light of Dawn healing increased by 10%.
Protection
- [With weekly restarts] Greater Judgment’s bonus to your next Holy Power ability against the afflicted target increased to 40% (was 20%).
- [With weekly restarts] Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 30%.
- [With weekly restarts] Hammer of the Righteous damage increased by 20%.
Shaman
Elemental
- [With weekly restarts] Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.
- [With weekly restarts] Lava Burst damage increased by 6% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP.
- [With weekly restarts] Earth Shock damage increased by 6%. Does not apply to PvP. Does not apply to PvP.
- [With weekly restarts] Elemental Blast damage increased by 6% for Elemental only. Does not apply to PvP. Does not apply to PvP.
- [With weekly restarts] Icefury damage increased by 80%.
- [With weekly restarts] Icefury causes Frost Shock to generate 14 Maelstrom (was 8).
- [With weekly restarts] Frost Shock damage increased by 15% for Elemental only.
Items
- [With weekly restarts] Gladiator’s Distinction’ Stamina provided by the bonus increased by 40%
Classes
Hunter
- [With weekly restarts] Improved Kill Shot now increases Kill Shot’s critical strike damage by 15% in PvP Combat (was 25%).
Marksmanship
- [With weekly restarts] Razor Fragments now increases Kill Shot’s damage by 40% in PvP Combat (was 50%).
- [With weekly restarts] Arcane Shot damage increased by 45% in PvP Combat (was 30%).
- [With weekly restarts] Chimaera Shot damage increased by 45% in PvP Combat (was 30%).
Monk
Brewmaster
- [With weekly restarts] Incendiary Breath (PvP Talent) now increases the Radius and Damage of Breath of Fire by 30% (was 100%).
Windwalker
- [With weekly restarts] Touch of Karma now redirects 105% of absorbed damage in PvP Combat (was 70%).
Rogue
Assassination
- [With weekly restarts] Hemotoxin (PvP Talent) healing reduction effect reduced to 30% (was 35%).
Outlaw
- [With weekly restarts] Dispatch damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.
Shaman
Enhancement
- [With weekly restarts] Converging Storms increases Stormstrike damage by 10% per stack in PvP Combat (was 25%).
- [With weekly restarts] Lava Lash damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.
- [With weekly restarts] Stormstrike damage increased by 50% in PvP Combat (was increased by 30%).
- [With weekly restarts] Windstrike damage increased by 50% in PvP Combat (was increased by 30%).
Warrior
Fury
- [With weekly restarts] Rampage damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- [With weekly restarts] Execute damage increased by 10% in PvP. Arms and Protection damage unchanged.
Achievements
- School of Hard Knocks is no longer required for the Children’s Week meta-achievement For the Children.
