Wuthering Waves ranks #1 in download charts across 100 regions 

Despite a rough launch across multiple platforms, Wuthering Waves' success is quite notable. In less than a week, Kuro Games' new magnum opus managed to rank #1 in download charts across 100 regions, as announced by multiple official social media pages of the title.

The company has been nothing short of generous towards its community, rewarding multiple Gacha currencies as compensation for their rough launch.

Wuthering Waves is one of the few open-world Gacha games in the market, besides its obvious competitor, Genshin Impact. However, with the amount of downloads and the overall buzz around the title, it is evident how much players are willing to invest in a new project.

Wuthering Waves reached the top of the download charts in 100 regions

As mentioned earlier, the official social media pages of the game announced the achievement not too long ago. It seems the game reached the top of the download charts across 100 regions, in what seems to be Android and iOS devices. However, the platforms haven't been confirmed by sources yet.

Wuthering Waves' official account stated the following in their post:

We're excited to announce that Wuthering Waves has achieved the No.1 spot for downloads on the Top Charts in over 100 regions! We appreciate all of your support!

It hasn't been a week since the release of the title, and Kuro has shown great promise by showing transparency in its interaction with its community, being quick to fix in-game issues, and presenting playing with heaps of rewards as compensation.

Hence, it is safe to assume that, aside from the core aspects of the game, many players saw the appeal of additional rewards, therefore bringing in more downloads as well.

It remains to be seen if Kuro Games has officially announced any additional rewards for this achievement alone, which seems unlikely.

