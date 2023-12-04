WWE 2K24 reportedly set to appear on old-gen consoles: Expected release date, platforms, and more

With a few weeks remaining before the release of WWE 2K24, it has reportedly come to light that the upcoming wrestling simulator will be available on old-gen consoles. The news has been shared online by WWE content specialist The Smackdown Hotel. Based on the latest information, the title has already been ratified in Brazil, disclosing the potential platforms.

This should come as great news for many fans at a time when most developers are shunning older-generation consoles. If the reported information turns out to be accurate, gamers on the Xbox One and PS4 won't need to worry about upgrading their consoles to play the game.

All expected WWE 2K24 platforms

As of writing, the official list of available platforms hasn't been released. However, more details are expected to arrive with the full trailer when it is revealed. So far, the release date of WWE 2K24 and its trailer remains unknown, although some details are expected soon. As of writing, the game will launch on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

While the details posted by The Smackdown Hotel can't be interpreted accurately, the game will likely have an age recommendation of 12 years and above. It could also have an ESRB warning related to the usage of drugs, explicit content, and violence. This is similar to the ratings and restrictions applied to WWE 2K23.

Expected WWE 2K24 release date and window

In recent years, 2K Games has launched annual versions of its popular wrestling series in the month of March. WWE 2K22 was released on March 8, 2022, while WWE 2K23 had its initial release on March 14. Thus, it's unlikely there will be a radical change of plans this time around. However, it is difficult to specify an exact date as of writing due to the lack of official information.

However, a date between March 7 and March 14 seems quite realistic at this point. Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation from 2K Games and Visual Concepts before drawing any conclusions related to the release date.