WWE 2K23 Steiner Row Pack: Release date, all content, and more

The Steiner Row Pack will be WWE 2K23’s first DLC following the game's official launch, with a little over a week left for players to enjoy all the new in-game additions. Developers 2K Sports has already mentioned the entire course of DLC content following the title's release in March. Overall, the reception for the latest wrestling game has been great, delighting both fans and critics alike.

Thanks to the Season Pass and all of its bonus offerings, players can easily improve their gameplay experience. The first DLC is set to arrive very soon, followed by new additions in the coming months. This article will take a closer look at the contents of the Steiner Row Pack, which will soon be added to WWE 2K23. Furthermore, the confirmed dates ensure that players can jump right into action when it finally goes live.

The Steiner Row Pack will add new wrestlers and a manager to WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 brings a huge roster of over 270 wrestlers, managers, and more with its base offerings. Additionally, players can grind out different game modes to unlock more superstars and their alternative versions. Then, there’s the Steiner Row Pack, which instantly adds new options.

The contents of the upcoming pack include some fan favorite superstars from the WWE universe:

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (Manager)

Wrestling fans can check out these personalities in-game on April 19, 2023 when the Steiner Row Pack officially goes live. These superstars can be enjoyed in all WWE 2K23 game modes (unless stated otherwise).

At the moment, there are a few ways for players to get their hands on this new content. As mentioned above, the Season Pass offers the best value if someone wants every bit of additional content.

This will include five DLC packs, with the Scott Steiner pack being the very first addition. According to the developers, the roster will be expanded with 24 new names and even more in-game resources when all the DLC packs are eventually made available.

If someone is looking for any particular wrestler, they can get their packs separately. As such, the Steiner Row Pack hasn’t been listed on Steam yet, and players will likely have to wait for its release date. Interested readers are advised to check the store of their choice once the DLC officially launches.

Hit the for more info: The #WWE2K23 Season Pass is packed with current WWE Superstars and legends, like Bray Wyatt, the Steiner Brothers & so much more!Hit thefor more info: 2kgam.es/3JiVE3K The #WWE2K23 Season Pass is packed with current WWE Superstars and legends, like Bray Wyatt, the Steiner Brothers & so much more! 😤Hit the 🔗 for more info: 2kgam.es/3JiVE3K https://t.co/nwGbXSMyot

The individual price could dictate the upcoming DLC's popularity as well, with the Season Pass currently priced at $39.99. If a prediction was to be made, the individual packs could potentially be priced at $9.99 each, but the price hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

WWE 2K23 is currently available on PC and consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch. It offers an authentic wrestling experience featuring several fan favorite names from different timelines. Furthermore, there are plenty of events and different game modes that lets players enjoy the game in their own way.

