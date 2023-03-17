WWE 2K23 Season Pass and post-launch DLCs: Schedule, content, and more

After three days of early access for some players, WWE 2K23 is finally set to be released worldwide in less than a day. There are many wrestlers to unlock and play as, plenty of modes to try out, and a lot of championships to win. 2K Sports has also announced details regarding the content of the post-launch DLCs, their schedule, and the game's available Season Pass.

This year's iteration of WWE 2K is headlined by John Cena, with the superstar donning the cover of all three editions. WWE 2K23 also has a 2K Showcase mode that allows players to live out the notable losses of The Cenation Leader and his 20-year-long career.

This article contains all the information about the post-launch DLC packs, what they will bring, and when they will be available.

Everything you need to know about WWE 2K23 Season Pass and post-launch DLC packs

The WWE 2K23 Season Pass is set to include the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack and the Supercharger pack. The former will contain 200 additional Attribute Points, while the latter will unlock all base-game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.

Along with the aforementioned content, the Season Pass will also feature five post-launch DLC character packs, which will see 24 more wrestling characters being added to the game. Their offerings and release dates are as follows:

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

B-Fab (Manager only)

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

The Season Pass is included with the Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game. The content for these two editions is as follows:

Icon Edition

Base WWE 2K23 game

The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Ruthless Aggression Pack: This will provide players with throwback versions of John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, along with the WrestleMania 22 arena and the John Cena Legacy Championship

Season Pass

Bonus MyFACTION Content: This will provide players with a John Cena EVO card, Emerald-tier Bianca Belair, and Gold-tier Asuka and Edge cards, plus 3 Basic Day 1 MyFACTION card packs

Icon Edition Bonus Pack: This will provide players with a Paul Heyman Emerald tier Manager MyFACTION Card and 3 Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs.

3-Day Early Access

Deluxe Edition

Base WWE 2K23 game

The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Season Pass

Bonus MyFACTION Content

3-Day Early Access

Fans and critics have both positively rated the latest iteration of the long-running franchise. In its review, Sportskeeda awarded WWE 2K23 a high score of 9 out of 10.

