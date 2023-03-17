WWE 2K23 Season Pass and post-launch DLCs: Schedule, content, and more

After three days of early access for some players, WWE 2K23 is finally set to be released worldwide in less than a day. There are many wrestlers to unlock and play as, plenty of modes to try out, and a lot of championships to win. 2K Sports has also announced details regarding the content of the post-launch DLCs, their schedule, and the game's available Season Pass.
This year's iteration of WWE 2K is headlined by John Cena, with the superstar donning the cover of all three editions. WWE 2K23 also has a 2K Showcase mode that allows players to live out the notable losses of The Cenation Leader and his 20-year-long career.
This article contains all the information about the post-launch DLC packs, what they will bring, and when they will be available.
Everything you need to know about WWE 2K23 Season Pass and post-launch DLC packs
The WWE 2K23 Season Pass is set to include the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack and the Supercharger pack. The former will contain 200 additional Attribute Points, while the latter will unlock all base-game WWE Legends and throwback arenas.
Along with the aforementioned content, the Season Pass will also feature five post-launch DLC character packs, which will see 24 more wrestling characters being added to the game. Their offerings and release dates are as follows:
DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- B-Fab (Manager only)
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
The Season Pass is included with the Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game. The content for these two editions is as follows:
Icon Edition
- Base WWE 2K23 game
- The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Ruthless Aggression Pack: This will provide players with throwback versions of John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, along with the WrestleMania 22 arena and the John Cena Legacy Championship
- Season Pass
- Bonus MyFACTION Content: This will provide players with a John Cena EVO card, Emerald-tier Bianca Belair, and Gold-tier Asuka and Edge cards, plus 3 Basic Day 1 MyFACTION card packs
- Icon Edition Bonus Pack: This will provide players with a Paul Heyman Emerald tier Manager MyFACTION Card and 3 Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs.
- 3-Day Early Access
Deluxe Edition
- Base WWE 2K23 game
- The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Season Pass
- Bonus MyFACTION Content
- 3-Day Early Access
Fans and critics have both positively rated the latest iteration of the long-running franchise. In its review, Sportskeeda awarded WWE 2K23 a high score of 9 out of 10.