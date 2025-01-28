WWE 2K25 to debut Bloodline Rules, Intergender matchups, and more

WWE 2K25 is releasing on March 14, 2025, with pre-orders now live globally. The upcoming iteration of the series is set to feature a wide variety of match types, including the new Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and Intergender wrestling.

WWE 2K25 will be available in three editions: Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline. The Bloodline's Dynasty is the all-new 2K Showcase where players will get to relive and celebrate "one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties - The Bloodline."

WWE 2K25 features largest ever WWE 2K roster, The Island, new match types, and more

Each year, we get more and more wrestlers to play around in this series. WWE 2K25 promises over 300 characters across several eras, including the likes of Bret "Hitman" Hart, Rob Van Dam, Lita, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, John Cena, The Rock, Rhea Ripley, and more.

As mentioned, the 2K Showcase The Bloodline's Dynasty will focus on The Bloodline and the extended Anoa'i family. Players will get to see iconic wrestlers like Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, and Jacob Fatu and take part in select matches. 2K has also promised "what if?" options.

In WWE 2K25, The Island will be an "interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes." Players are to explore the space or square up against other players. They will also be looking to impress Roman Reigns to pick up a WWE contract.

Regarding new match types and gameplay improvements, WWE 2K25 sees the debut of Intergender wrestling. The developers stated:

"WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes."

We will also see Bloodline Rules Match, Chain Wrestling, Underground Match, and barricade diving.

There's plenty more to unpack in the latest announcement and we expect 2K to share more details over the next several weeks. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda Gaming's coverage to learn more.

