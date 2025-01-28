Real-life Bloodline member reacts to Roman Reigns-related blockbuster announcement on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is set to appear at WWE Royal Rumble, and the company made a blockbuster announcement before his appearance. Today, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i reacted to the news.

Reigns carried the company and his family to new heights in the industry when he became The Tribal Chief. Over the past few years, the 39-year-old WWE star elevated several members of his family and introduced new wrestlers to the audience during The Bloodline saga.

Today, the company announced Roman Reigns as the cover star of WWE 2K25. Moreover, a Bloodline edition of the game was announced, which garnered reactions from several wrestling personalities, including Lance Anoa'i, who's currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

"🩸🩸🩸," Anoa'i reacted on Instagram.

Lance Anoa'i's reaction! [Image credit: Lance Anoa'i's Instagram]

The rising star has previously appeared on Monday Night RAW, during Roman Reigns' feud with Shane McMahon on the brand. The 32-year-old star is currently injured and reportedly expected to get cleared by February 2025.

The Usos react to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline edition news from WWE RAW

The Usos have been loyal to Roman Reigns and often stood by their cousin's side even before he became The Tribal Chief. After The Bloodline was created in 2021, Jimmy and Jey added more gold to the faction and showcased their loyalty to their blood.

However, things changed in the following years, and the group split for some time. The brothers both went on their own journeys as performers before they reunited to save The Original Tribal Chief from Solo Sikoa and his version of The Bloodline. Today, it was revealed a Bloodline edition of WWE 2K25 will be released.

After the announcement on Monday Night RAW, The Usos' X account reacted to the news and sent a message. The duo was honored and blessed to be a part of the entire saga heading into Royal Rumble 2025.

"Blessed🩸," The Usos' wrote on X.

Earlier this month, The Original Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey announced their entry into the upcoming gimmick match in February. It's only a matter of time before Big Jim does the same on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

