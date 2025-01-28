The Usos send a message as WWE announces Roman Reigns-related project ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

The Usos became one of the top tag teams in WWE when they aligned with Roman Reigns and created The Bloodline. Today, the duo sent a message on X/Twitter when the company revealed The Original Tribal Chief as the cover star for WWE 2K25 along with a Bloodline Edition of the game.

Last year, The Usos reunited on Friday Night SmackDown and resolved their differences to tackle the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. This led to the duo mending fences with Roman Reigns and bringing Sami Zayn back into the fold. After securing a win at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey went their separate ways.

Today, 2K Games announced a special Bloodline Edition for WWE 2K25, featuring stars from the rival factions. Following the announcement, The Usos tweeted about the blockbuster news regarding their family, mentioning that they were blessed to be part of the game's cover art.

"Blessed🩸," the post read.

The Usos and Roman Reigns could share the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this month, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn helped Roman Reigns in reclaiming the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix debut. The Original Tribal Chief returned to power and decided to go after the title he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Later, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns would enter the Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time in nearly five years. The Original Tribal Chief was world champion for 1316 days and often defended his title at the premium live event.

Jey Uso faced Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship and lost. Regardless, he has another opportunity to challenge for the gold as he will enter the gimmick match on February 1.

Following the OG Bloodline's win at Survivor Series last year, Jimmy Uso started his run as a singles performer and feuded with Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa's faction on Friday Night SmackDown. While he hasn't announced his entry, Big Jim might end up sharing the ring with Jey and Reigns at Royal Rumble to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

