Major update on top Bloodline member yet to debut in WWE - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 23, 2025 08:55 GMT
A recent report has shed light on a popular real-life Bloodline member's much-awaited debut in WWE. It is none other than Roman Reigns and The Rock's cousin Lance Anoa'i.

Lance Anoa'i has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2010. After making a name for himself on the independent circuit, the star joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) in 2018, where he won the World Tag Team Championship. The real-life Bloodline member left the company in 2023, and he reportedly signed with World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand, NXT, in the summer of 2024.

However, the 32-year-old hasn't debuted on the black and silver show because he is reportedly recovering from an injury. Similar to Lance, another real-life Bloodline star, Hikuleo, has also signed with WWE but fans have yet to see him in action on television as well.

A recent report by Fightful Select highlighted that there was no update on when Hikuleo will make his debut. However, the report also noted that as of last year's summer, Lance Anoa'i was expected to be fully cleared by February 2025. So, fans can expect Lance to show up on NXT soon.

Real-life Bloodline star Lance Anoa'i has competed on WWE television in the past

Although Lance Anoa'i has yet to debut on WWE TV as a signed superstar, he has already wrestled in a few matches in the Stamford-based promotion. His first bout came in 2014 on an edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Rhett Titus in a losing effort against The Ascension.

Lance's second outing was also in a tag team match on NXT, in which he joined forces with Gariston Spears, once again in a losing effort, this time against The Authors of Pain.

The 32-year-old also wrestled in a one-on-one match against Shane McMahon, which he lost due to interference from Drew McIntyre. However, as McIntyre and McMahon started attacking the latter, his cousin, Roman Reigns, saved him.

Many people expect Lance Anoa'i to join The Bloodline on WWE TV. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
