WWE 2K25 Patch 1.06: Everything you need to know

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:32 GMT
WWE 2K25 Patch 1.06
Here are the latest additions and tweaks to the game (Image via 2K)

Following its initial launch earlier this month, WWE 2K25 continues to see patches and updates aimed at making the 2K and Visual Concept's annual wrestling game series even more accessible and polished for fans. With the new patch 1.06, a slew of new changes and bug fixes have arrived for PC and console players alike.

While the patch notes aren't too exciting or detail-heavy, fans will be delighted to know that a handful of bug fixes have been introduced, addressing issues across the various game modes available in the popular wrestling title. Read on to know more.

WWE 2K25 Patch 1.06 full patch notes detailed

Bug fixes and other expected changes are included in the latest 1.06 patch notes (Image via 2K)

To summarize, fans can look forward to performance improvements, as well as fixes to incorrectly displayed assets and malfunctioning of certain minor gameplay elements.

General

  • Stability and Performance improvements

Gameplay

  • Addressed reported concerns of Bray Wyatt ‘23 using an incorrect entrance during certain match types

MyRISE

  • Addressed reported concerns of Face Photo options missing during MyRISE

Universe

  • Addressed reported concerns of players being unable to change the arena when editing shows

MyGM

  • Addressed reported concerns of brands displaying incorrectly

Create

  • [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of The Rock ‘01’s motion failing to unlock
  • [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of custom videos appearing locked
Characters

  • Addressed concerns related to a few character likenesses

The Island

  • Addressed reported concerns of player banners not being displayed

Note that The Island Fix is applicable only for consoles as the much-awaited sandbox game mode is unavailable on the PC version of the game.

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

