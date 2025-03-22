WWE 2K25 Patch 1.06: Everything you need to know

Following its initial launch earlier this month, WWE 2K25 continues to see patches and updates aimed at making the 2K and Visual Concept's annual wrestling game series even more accessible and polished for fans. With the new patch 1.06, a slew of new changes and bug fixes have arrived for PC and console players alike.
While the patch notes aren't too exciting or detail-heavy, fans will be delighted to know that a handful of bug fixes have been introduced, addressing issues across the various game modes available in the popular wrestling title. Read on to know more.
Also Read: How to customize your character's look in The Island in WWE 2K25
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
WWE 2K25 Patch 1.06 full patch notes detailed
To summarize, fans can look forward to performance improvements, as well as fixes to incorrectly displayed assets and malfunctioning of certain minor gameplay elements.
General
- Stability and Performance improvements
Gameplay
- Addressed reported concerns of Bray Wyatt ‘23 using an incorrect entrance during certain match types
MyRISE
- Addressed reported concerns of Face Photo options missing during MyRISE
Universe
- Addressed reported concerns of players being unable to change the arena when editing shows
MyGM
- Addressed reported concerns of brands displaying incorrectly
Create
- [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of The Rock ‘01’s motion failing to unlock
- [CAE] - Addressed reported concerns of custom videos appearing locked
Characters
- Addressed concerns related to a few character likenesses
The Island
- Addressed reported concerns of player banners not being displayed
Note that The Island Fix is applicable only for consoles as the much-awaited sandbox game mode is unavailable on the PC version of the game.
Read More: Why is The Island not in WWE 2K25 for PC?
WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.