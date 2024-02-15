Xbox is not bringing Indiana Jones or Starfield to PS5

With murmurs of Xbox doubling down on the multi-platform craze, many fans expect the green team to bring Starfield or Indiana Jones to other platforms. Unfortunately, in the latest Xbox Business Podcast showcase, company head Phil Spencer shot down that possibility. He said the company wouldn't be bringing these two high-profile games to any other platform.

This will certainly come as a disappointment to PlayStation fans keen on checking out the opposition's first-party heavy-hitters on their console.

Xbox is not interested in bringing Starfield or Indiana Jones to PS5 or other competitors

Key individuals from Microsoft sat together at the Xbox's Business Podcast to discuss the future of their gaming brand. The event began with a revelation of four first-party games headed to other systems. While fans have been quick to speculate about them, Spencer was sure to clear matters from the get-go.

In a nutshell, these four games are supposed to be smaller-scale offerings; when asked if any of those titles were Starfield or Indiana Jones, here's how the head honcho responded:

"They are NOT Starfield or Indiana Jones."

Elaborating on the upcoming title, he added:

"We looked at games that are over a year old. So they've been on Xbox and PC for a while. A couple of the games are community-driven games, first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential.... Two of the other games are smaller games that were never really meant to be built as platform exclusives."

Not much else was touched upon regarding Starfield or Indiana Jones coming to the PS5.

As discussed in the video, while Microsoft is toying around with multi-platform games, it certainly is not giving up on the idea of platform exclusives. After all, this is key to evolving the brand further.

Having games players cannot play elsewhere helps add value to an ecosystem, so offering other demographics a taste of what the green team has to offer with four of its games just might tide them over and turn them into new lifelong fans.

As it stands now, PlayStation fans will have to turn to the PC if they want to enjoy Starfield or the upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.