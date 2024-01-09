Xbox Developer Direct 2024 announced for next week in January, set to feature Indiana Jones game, Hellblade 2, & more

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 has been announced for the third week of January, with the company revealing the date with a press release. The occasion will provide the gaming community with a peek at the highly anticipated titles in the pipeline for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 set for third week of January

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will take place on Thursday, January 18. The press release revealed that the event will begin at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK.

The occasion will reveal more about MachineGames' Indiana Jones game, Obsidian's Avowed, Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold, and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. We will not hear about Activision Blizzard games at the event, although the announcement assured that updates will be shared later this year.

These are highly anticipated games that the community has been waiting for some time. New information regarding its development, mechanics, what players can expect, and when it might be released will all be welcome news.

Xbox also shared that after the event, ZeniMax Online Studios will take over and conduct The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm UK. The press release also mentioned that more news regarding the upcoming Developer Direct will be shared soon on Xbox and Bethesda's official social channels.

