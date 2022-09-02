Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will let you share your subscription: Prices, available regions, benefits, and more

Microsoft has finally revealed more details about its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family branding, which will soon allow users to share their subscription plans with others.

The official reveal dropped a couple of days after the branding was reportedly leaked, and it has been one of the more-anticipated reveals by Microsoft in quite a while.

According to their official blog, the new subscription plan will allow users to share their plans with four other friends and family members. The plans have been revealed for only Ireland and Colombia thus far, where the new subscription model will go for €21.99 and 49,900 COP per month, respectively.

In Ireland, the subscription goes for €21.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning the Friends & Family plan will make it less than €5 per month per person while allowing them access to all of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

When talking about launching the Friends & Family plan for other regions, Microsoft has stated:

“Currently we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions might be added in the next months.”

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan conversion adjustments

Game Pass subscription owners already on an existing plan will be able to convert to the Friends & Family model with their remaining time getting adjusted. Below is the list of the conversions that users can expect:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day subscription gives 18 days of Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

Xbox Game Pass (Console) 30 days subscription gives 12 days Friends & Family

PC Game Pass 30-day subscription gives 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

Xbox Live Gold 30-day subscription gives 12 days Friends & Family

EA Play 30 days subscription gives six days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

The Friends & Family plan is yet to be announced for the UK and the US. However, many are estimating the subscription plan to be around $25 for the latter.

While the base Xbox and the PC Game Pass do not allow multiplayer for the titles in their library, players need to upgrade to the Ultimate version to enjoy the benefits.

The Family & Friends plan box allows one subscriber and up to four other family members and friends access to all the benefits of the Ultimate Pass, which includes multiplayer Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live, and even the PC Game Pass versions of games.

Edited by Ravi Iyer