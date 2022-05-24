"Xbox Game Pass is guaranteeing success for dozens of devs": Developer praises Microsoft's service and how it benefits game makers

The Xbox Game Pass is currently in a strange place after getting major success since its inception. Since its introduction, gamers from all around the world have been enjoying a vast array of games without having to buy any of them.

Despite the popularity of the service, some people, such as former Microsoft executive Ed Fries, have recently spoken up about the dangers such a subscription service could pose for the industry. However, there have also been words of support from publishers who have their games on the Game Pass.

Game Pass is guaranteeing success for dozens of devs every single month, by paying them their entire dev costs (and then some) on day 1



Game Pass is guaranteeing success for dozens of devs every single month, by paying them their entire dev costs (and then some) on day 1

Anyone tweeting "Game Pass is bad for devs" has zero clue about how this industry works and should get in a bin

The Xbox Game Pass has been lauded for its reasonable rates and vast library of games, which has seen an increase in its player base.

Video game publisher discusses the benefits of the Xbox Game Pass

Earlier on May 23, former executive Ed Fries opened up about his worries regarding the Xbox Game Pass. According to Fries, the Game Pass could have the same impact as Spotify had in the music industry, in that it will destroy the gaming industry.

However, in response, No More Robots' Mike Rose refuted him while talking about the benefits that developers have from the Xbox Game Pass. Rose emphasized that having a game on the Xbox Game Pass guarantees developers the success they seek.

Unlike opening to an uncertain future, the developers already have a secure base. By putting their game on the service, they can ensure that their game is seen by millions at launch, setting them up for future success.

Even now I have people responding to me explaining why they, armchair analyst dude, knows how Game Pass works better than me, someone who actually has games on the service, and knows dozens of devs who have been extremely happy to have their games on there

but sure, you do you

Rose later tweeted out that people are reaching out to him explaining why Fries has an idea about the Game Pass and its connection with the gaming industry, as compared to talking about individual games.

He clarified his stance, explaining that No More Robots has games on the service, and he, alongside other game developers, believes that they are the best judge of the service, given they have their games on it.

Given how well Game Pass has done for us, having a similar service from another massive platform can only be a good thing



Given how well Game Pass has done for us, having a similar service from another massive platform can only be a good thing

Might have some cheeky news about that soon

Rose concluded his response by praising the revamped nature of PlayStation Plus. He believes that having a similar service on another platform will only benefit developers, especially the smaller ones.

Whether Xbox’s Game Pass will cause a downfall along the lines of Spotify is a matter of the future as Microsoft continues to expand in the gaming industry. As far as developers are concerned, they are quite pleased with the reception their games are getting, notwithstanding the accompanying revenue.

