Xbox Game Pass is introducing a family plan that will let subscribers share the service

Dedicated subscribers have speculated about an Xbox Game Pass family plan ever since early rumors started to spread on social media. After all, such a feature is already offered by similar services like the Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. It now appears that the rumors are true since Microsoft has begun testing the feature in Ireland and Colombia.

Although sharing will allow players to bring down costs, the subscription seems to be priced higher than the standard Xbox Game Pass fees. The initial price offered to users in Ireland is €21.99 per month.

After completing the new subscription, players can send up to four invites and add friends or family to the account. All five devices will be able to download, install, and play games simultaneously by signing into the same account. It remains to be seen what the early impressions will be and what pricing will ultimately be decided on for the family plan.

Family plans allow subscribers to add multiple users to a single account. This feature is already available on gaming services like Apple Arcade, and certain non-gaming services like Spotify and Apple Music also offer similar options. It's unclear what Microsoft's plans are, but based on rumors, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to add a certain number of family members to their subscriptions.

The feature is yet to be released worldwide and is currently available to users in Colombia and Ireland. This was announced earlier on August 4 in an official blog post. For the time being, each user can add up to four family members to their service if they are located in the two countries mentioned above.

"This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits."

To sign up for the family pass, players in the two countries will have to apply for the insider preview. Doing so will automatically convert their existing plans to new ones with the changes made to them automatically.

The Xbox Game Pass has been a fantastic service since it was introduced to gamers worldwide. Instead of paying a premium for different games, players are only required to pay a fixed monthly fee.

This unlocks a library of over 100 games for subscribers. Many of these games are AAA releases, and several have been added on day one. With an ever-expanding roster, the service has gained incredible popularity. Having the ability to add family members is sure to offer even more value to subscribers.

