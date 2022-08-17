Xbox Game Pass is about to lose Hades, Elite Dangerous, Myst, and more

Hades, one of the biggest indie hits of 2020, is sadly about to leave Xbox Game Pass. It and all the other games bound to exit the platform also have their traditional 20% off discount to purchase, as long as the game is on Game Pass.

While several titles are leaving the platform, not many announcements have been made about upcoming ones. A few were teased in the official Xbox news post, though.

Hades, Myst, NBA 2K22, and more are leaving Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals when it comes to console and PC gaming, allowing gamers to play a host of games they may not otherwise get a chance to play. Gaming, after all, can be very expensive, and having hundreds of titles on call to play for free is a huge deal.

Sadly, no game stays on the platform forever. Hades, in particular, is perhaps one of the most popular games on their way out of the storefront. Developed by Supergiant Games, it followed Zagreus, son of Hades' trek through the Underworld.

It was an exciting roguelike dungeon crawler with tons of boons from other gods to give Zagreus powers and help him leave the Underworld. Challenging and visually appealing, Hades was a huge hit critically.

It’s not the only game leaving the Game Pass, either. Here is the list of games that will be moving away from the platform on August 31, 2022:

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

Fans can still purchase these games for 20% off until August 31, 2022, when the games leave the platform. However, Xbox did tease some of the other games that are coming this month.

Midnight Fight Express, Exapunks, Commandos 3 - HD Remaster, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and several other titles are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass over the course of the next week or two.

There are also some DLC and game updates available this week. For example, coming on August 18, 2022, Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry will be available and is a limited-time adventure for the game. It will be on the platform until September 1, 2022.

Unfortunately for fans of Xbox Game Pass who want to experience these games for free, that time is running out. Gamers have until August 31, 2022, to experience Hades for free on Game Pass before Zagreus and his friends leave the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi