Twitch and Kick streamer Fèlix "xQc" had a doxxing scare while playing the game KinitoPET, which is a psychological horror game utilizing a 2000s-themed virtual assistant who forcibly tries to become your "best friend."

The assistant, Kinito, seemingly threatened to reveal the streamer's address and prove that it is capable of doing so, opened up and started typing in his Windows search bar, much to Fèlix's horror.

Netizens found the situation hilarious as xQc found himself helpless against the malevolent virtual assistant, with some pointing out the mechanism that allows for the game to particularly recognize streamers and content creators.

Threatening to reveal his "true address" after the streamer filled out a fake one, the overzealous in-game assistant stated:

"Seems like you made a mistake while filling out your address. I would find out your address for you, but I wouldn't want to reveal that to all your fans. (Kinito opens Windows search and types inside) Just so you know I could."

xQc left shocked after nearly getting his "true address" doxxed while playing KinitoPET

KinitoPET is an indie simulation video game that has achieved viral status following excellent reviews on the online game marketplace, Steam. The game currently holds an "Overwhelmingly positive" rating based on more than 2,300 reviews, with 95% of them being positive.

In the clip, the possibility of getting his address leaked by the in-game assistant visibly left Fèlix afraid as he shouted out loud and tried to press buttons on his keyboard to stop it from opening anything sensitive on his desktop.

Fans were entertained by the streamer's paranoid reaction and praised the game's unique and innovative design. On the other hand, many users pointed out that the game could have also detected the streamer's video recording software, OBS, and "leaked" it to his viewers as part of one of its scares:

Fans praise the game for its unique design (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is well known for his $100 million deal with Kick, becoming the second biggest creator on the platform in terms of number of followers, second only to Adin Ross. However, both streamers are now exploring the possibility of xQc shifting to Miami, Florida, where Adin currently lives.

Adin proposed that Fèlix could live in the content creation warehouse, which he owns, and host "weekly events" and "talent shows."

On the other side, Félix has given his approval to the proposition to host events but stated that he would not like to live inside the warehouse itself.