"If this is a sweatshop, I run the sweatshop" - xQc agrees to move to Miami with Adin Ross under one condition

Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has been presented with an enticing proposition from fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross. Adin recently went live on his stream to offer Felix an invitation to join him in Miami (where the former live streams from). Adin spoke about how a collaboration would pave the way for possible streaming-related events co-hosted by the two.

Although xQc expressed openness to the invitation, he declined the offer to live in the warehouse that Adin proposed as accommodation. When one viewer compared Adin's warehouse to a sweatshop, Felix said:

"Guys, a lot of you are calling it a sweatshop. Chat, if this is a sweatshop, I run the sweatshop, cause I'm not a worker in the sweatshop, okay? (laughs)"

"I don't mind doing that" - xQc gives greenlight to Adin Ross' offer

Adin Ross and xQc are among the most popular streamers on Kick.com, boasting a combined following of over 1.8 million users. Given their substantial audience reach, it's only natural to expect collaborative ventures between the two. Adin said this during his stream:

"A room in the warehouse and a bedroom in the warehouse. You and I, let's run this sh*t. Let's take over. Let's do our own weekly events, let's host talent shows, let's host game shows, let's host crazy stuff."

The clip of Adin inviting Felix to live with him and co-hosting various shows also reached Felix. The French-Canadian streamer responded to the proposition by stating:

"Yeah, I don't mind doing that (hosting events). We could do that. But I don't wanna live in the warehouse though. Guys, in all honesty, I don't wanna live in the warehouse. That's it."

The warehouse mentioned is the same venue where Adin hosted two of his influencer boxing events. Whether the collaboration between him and Felix will come to fruition remains to be seen.

Fans react to the clip

Fans are excited about the proposed collaboration between the two streamers. Here are some reactions from X users:

Fans excited ahead of the possible collaboration (Image via X)

Fans predict the collaboration to be a hit (Image via X)

Adin Ross and xQc share a strong bond and have recently collaborated on an IRL stream. As a gesture of their friendship, Felix reportedly gifted Adin Ross a Rolex Daytona valued at over $200,000.