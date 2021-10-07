xQc, Hasanabi, and Sykkuno face severe backlash following Twitch earnings leak

The recent Twitch source code leak certainly created a lot of drama and controversy on Twitter. For the first time, followers of many popular Twitch streamers got an accurate idea of the payments that these streamers receive from the platform. Everything from their monthly payout to the amount they have pocketed from August 2019 up to October 2021 was revealed to the public yesterday.

Obviously, the biggest Twitch star ever, xQc, was the one on top with the most amount of money earned as an individual streamer. However, Twitter was busier with some other streamers like Sykkuno and Hasanabi, who immediately started receiving backlash due to the leak.

Sykkuno trolled and hated on for his "water-bill" comment after Twitch leak

Soon after the leak, Sykkuno was trending and his followers were trolling him for a comment he had made a while ago. Sykkuno claimed a leak in his house had made the water bill go up by thousands of dollars and this apparently made him start streaming.

While there is no confirmation about the authenticity of this comment, Sykkuno faced a lot of backlash on Twitter after people found out that he had pocketed around $113,896 in September 2021.

grace @scuffbois blau: yes, sykkuno is # 28, but i don’t think you guys realize /just/ how expensive the water bills in las vegas are 🙄 blau: yes, sykkuno is # 28, but i don’t think you guys realize /just/ how expensive the water bills in las vegas are 🙄

Evan (MysteryPh_) @mysterevan One thing I confirmed because of the twitch payout leaks. @Sykkuno 's water bill is insanely expensive. Hope you were able to pay last month without any problem sykkuno. 😅 #twitch #twitch leaks One thing I confirmed because of the twitch payout leaks. @Sykkuno 's water bill is insanely expensive. Hope you were able to pay last month without any problem sykkuno. 😅#twitch #twitchleaks

However, Valkyrae, one of Sykkuno's closest friends, replied to all the backlash and claimed that the streamer was trolling and the backlash over it was completely unjustified.

gigi @geminnyy rae scrolling to #28: i know, sykkuno's on here... that's my boy! rae scrolling to #28: i know, sykkuno's on here... that's my boy! https://t.co/y0NAlzJXkJ

Hasanabi and xQc are on the Twitter radar for earning hundreds of dollars from Twitch

Hasanabi, a Twitch streamer with far-left ideas and socialist views, is under fire for being one of the top earners on the Amazon platform. Hasanabi has often spoken about how the rich need to be taxed and the capitalist sentiment is behind the rot that has struck society in the twenty-first century.

seb! 🏴🖤 @yesvatore The year is 2023, twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi makes his first billion and converts to Marxism-Leninism The year is 2023, twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi makes his first billion and converts to Marxism-Leninism

However, upon seeing his 200k monthly payout, Twitter was clearly not pleased.

Jess✨ @BadCrippIe Just a humble worker living 200K pay-check to 200K pay-check Just a humble worker living 200K pay-check to 200K pay-check https://t.co/gL3QN2w2bR

The highest earner among all individual Twitch streamers, xQc, also did not make it past the backlash.

👽ghold👻 @golden_aion just saw the twitch leak.. turns out xqc is only making 750k a month from twitch alone.. guess its time to gift some subs with my birthday money just saw the twitch leak.. turns out xqc is only making 750k a month from twitch alone.. guess its time to gift some subs with my birthday money https://t.co/s9Jux1qXix

However, amidst all this controversy regarding how much money streamers are making, Twitch might definitely want to reconsider their security, lest they want more prominent streamers to migrate to YouTube.

