xQc learns about Pythagoras' Theorem for the first time, calls it “insane”

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" is undoubtedly among the most significant assets to have been produced by the gaming industry. Despite being a skilled gamer, Felix's mathematical prowess may not be that distinct.

In a recent stream uploaded on January 17, the streamer was seen sharpening his mathematical understanding of the Pythagorean theorem. For those unfamiliar with the formula, "the sum of the squares on the legs of a right triangle is equal to the square on the hypotenuse," or simply, a2 + b2 = c2.

xQc, however, was left speechless at the sight of the explanatory video. Reacting to the age-old theory, the streamer described it as "insane."

xQc left speechless after watching a TikTok clip on Pythagoras' Theorem

TikTok and Greek mathematical philosophy do not usually go hand-in-hand. However, in a recent live broadcast, xQc's interests appeared to have been piqued after running into a TikTok edit explaining the immemorial mathematical equation of Pythagoras of Samos.

(Timestamp: 01:09:30)

Despite being around for centuries and being practiced in almost every school, the equation was a new discovery for the streamer. After familiarizing himself with the formula, the former Overwatch esports gamer was left in a state of wonder before exclaiming:

"Wait...that's massive."

Reflecting on the educational video, he disjointedly added:

"Oh, so you can deconstruct it backwards. So you can deconstruct it backwards. That's insane."

"Chats IQ went up by 2 points for a couple of minutes" - Fans react to the clip

xQc is not the first name that comes to mind when speaking about fundamental geometrical equations. Nonetheless, the recent clip of the streamer attempting to acquaint himself with Pythagoras' Theorem garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones:

Fans reflect on the clip (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Another fan added that they learned the theory as early as kindergarten in Sweden:

Swedish fan speaks on the streamer's new-found knowledge (Image via YouTube)

This user took their time to expand the theory even further. Here's what they had to comment on:

Fan dedicates an entire paragraph in the comment section (Image via YouTube)

Fans continued to troll the streamer, who turned 27 last November, for being astonished at the middle-school theory:

Fan trolls the streamer for his reaction to the Pythagorean Theory at the age of 27 (Image via YouTube)

Despite not being the quickest to pick up on mathematical theories, Felix remains one of the most viewed streamers on Twitch. Click here to read about a rundown of the past year or so.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes