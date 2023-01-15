HasanAbi claims xQc's Twitch chat is "funnier" than his, the latter responds

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" made a rather intriguing comparison between his fanbase and that of fellow Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" on a recent livestream.

The former stated that Felix's community sends him "funnier" TikTok compilations and clips, reacting to which makes for a more humorous experience. On the other hand, Hasan's fans submit clips that are more serious in nature and not amusing at all, such as long videos encapsulating The Communist Manifesto.

xQc then reacted to Hasan's remarks and the clip of him comparing their Twitch communities. The former esports pro confessed that his fans, despite being considered to have a better sense of humor by Hasan, often "spam" the same clip for views and reactions.

HasanAbi and xQc open up about their communities after the former's comparison

HasanAbi and xQc are among the most-viewed creators on the Amazon-owned platform. They often stream similar content but have very different on-stream personas. While the self-proclaimed Juicer comes from a gaming background, Hasan specializes in political commentary.

Speaking about their Twitch communities, Hasan said:

"The TikTok reacts in this community are mid, only because the TikTok this community brings up are mid. Yes, xQc's chat might be a f**king hell hole sometimes, but at least they're f**king funny. I've seen some of the TikToks that he f**king looks at and they're hilarious."

Continuing his rant, Hasan added:

"The TikToks you guys send me are like 35-minute compilations about f**king uh, 'how we must seize the means of production,' get the f**k out of here dude."

(Timestamp: 02:52:56)

Jokingly berating his fans for not sending him more engaging TikToks, he said:

"The TikTok this community sends me, are so f**king mid to awful that it makes me wanna never look at TikTok or anything ever again. It makes me wanna never consume content."

Responding to Hasan's rant, the Canadian content creator said:

"Yeah, but the problem is that long-time subs, all they do is that they get the same reaction for attention, and they just spam the same three clips though, dude."

Fans react to the two streamers pointing out the quirks of their communities

The clips were quickly shared across the internet, and the discussion made into the popular streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are a few of the notable comments.

Reflecting on xQc's reaction, fans shared these comments.

Fans critical of HasanAbi (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

HasanAbi and xQc have often converged to discuss topics that are of interest to both of them. They recently gave their opinion on the latest OTK controversy involving Rich Campbell. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes