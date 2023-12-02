xQc's friend PRSEK leaks private DMs with Kick streamer following recent allegations, Destiny reacts

A recent controversy involving the Kick streamer Regan "Mercoffdaperc" (6.3K followers) and the Canadian streamer PRSEK (10.2K followers) has seen further developments. For those unaware, Mercoffdaperc claimed that PRSEK engaged in unsafe s*xual practices with her and subsequently disregarded her attempts to communicate later on.

On December 1, PRSEK took to his X account to share a series of screenshots from their conversation, revealing how he confronted Regan regarding her initial call-out post.

The screenshots imply that the streamer had fallen asleep, leading to him missing one of Regan's calls, along with a few other attempts at communication. This was a point of contention in Regan's initial post, where she expressed frustration over the behavior, but PRSEK simply explained that he was asleep in those instances:

Expand Tweet

What is the controversy involving PRSEK and Kick streamer Mercoffdaperc?

As mentioned before, Kick streamer Mercoffdaperc alleged that during a s*xual encounter with PRSEK in Montreal, he engaged in unprotected s*x and essentially ej**ulated without letting her know (something she did not consent to as per her twitlonger).

Additionally, she claimed that during their conversation, PRSEK disclosed that he had taken discreet photos of his fellow streamer and friend Felix "xQc" without his knowledge.

However, PRSEK posted the picture in question, demonstrating that the image he referred to was innocuous in nature and not as sinister and invasive as the Kick streamer was suggesting:

PRSEK shares the picture he took of xQc (Image via X/@Prsek_)

Interestingly, another streamer, Steven "Destiny," took to his stream to disclose that the supposed victim, Mercoffdaperc, had also reached out to him at an earlier date. He said:

"Merc (Mercoffdaperc) did this to me too a lot, that's why I stopped responding to her. She would call me at really weird times and then she would delete her messages and sometimes would remove me."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"Last time she did that, I didn't add her again or she tried to add me, I just ignored her again."

Destiny also dismissed Mercoffdaperc's attempt to call out PRSEK during her livestream (with another streamer, Amouranth, as the audience). However, Destiny expressed the belief that, given the significant age difference, Mercoffdaperc should take on a more mature role in the relationship.

It's important to note that while Mercoffdaperc did express dissatisfaction with PRSEK's behavior both in person and online, she clarified that the s*xual encounter she had was consensual, which eliminates any speculation regarding the possibility of s*xual assault.