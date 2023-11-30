“Extremely disgusting”: Kick streamer accuses xQc's friend PRSEK of lying and having unprotected s*x with her

Kick streamer Regan "Mercoffdaperc" (6.3K followers) has made some concerning accusations against Canadian Twitch streamer PRSEK (10.2K followers). The former claimed she had a s*xual encounter with him during her visit to Montreal. Moreover, she asserted that he did not practice safe s*x, and that she even rebuked him for his behavior.

It should be noted that Mercoffdaperc did not accuse him of any kind of s*xual abuse. She claimed that she was drunk, but most of what happened was consensual, although she is clearly upset that he did not practice safe s*x and alleged that he lied about his actions. She shared this X post:

"PRSEK's behavior is extremely disgusting and I didn't deserve being treated the way I did, especially when it comes to the invasive act of being c*me in without my consent."

What accusations did Kick streamer Percoffdamerc make against PRSEK?

Percoffdamerc, an up-and-coming Kick streamer, recently shared a rather elaborate post on her X account, shedding light on PRSEK's conduct during and after their intimate encounter.

According to the post, they first met in Montreal and decided to have drinks. Subsequently, she invited him to her Airbnb, where he allegedly disclosed sensitive information about fellow streamer Felix "xQc," including some photos taken without xQc's knowledge:

"He revealed a lot of sensitive information about him, as well as showing me photos he snuck of him while xQC was unaware of photos being taken of him."

Later on, she claimed that things got a bit heated, leading to a se*ual encounter. During this intimate moment, she asserted that PRSEK ej**ulated without using protection. When questioned about it, she alleged that he responded by stating she had given him consent to do so:

"After finishing, PRSEK preceeded to tell me that he came in me, and he then proceeded to lie and say I told him to do so, which is false."

Despite the unpleasant experience, the Kick streamer mentioned maintaining her online friendship with PRSEK and even admitted to developing romantic feelings for him:

"The last time we had contact on Discord was after an intimate conversation and me admitting I had a crush on him (again, I am aware I am braindead) but that I could not be with him due to his age."

What did PRSEK say?

PRSEK has acknowledged the situation and shared a series of X posts, offering his perspective on the matter. He admitted that engaging in unprotected intercourse was a mistake.

However, he also stated that the vitriolic nature of her post stemmed from his rejection of her romantic advances, suggesting that her ego was bruised as a result:

"The streamer in question developed an unhealthy attachment to me, saying she "loved me" and that she wanted a relationship. I had to shut her down pretty quick, because the feelings weren't mutual."

Following his response, Percoffdaperc posted additional messages on her X account, disclosing that she had been subjected to numerous inappropriate messages, including death and r*pe threats. It remains to be seen if the controversy has further developments.