"Didn't leave with a girl": Dream clarifies the controversial Kava bar incident on Reddit amid grooming allegations

After allegations of popular YouTuber Clay "Dream" allegedly going out to meet a girl at a Kava bar went viral on X, the YouTuber was compelled to respond to them.

In a comment, Clay elaborated that he had just gone to the Kava bar to wait while his car was charging. He had been recommended the place by an IRL friend and did not know what Kava was.

He stated further that he "didn't leave with a girl" and wasn't meeting with a fan. Clay stated that misinformation is misleading individuals into believing he was at the establishment with malicious intentions.

Clay responds to the allegations in a comment on Reddit (Image via DreamWasTaken2/X (formerly Twitter))

"They think him going out means he doesn't care about the allegations"- Dream talks about the allegations of grooming at a Kava bar

A Reddit user explained the situation (Image via DreamWasTaken2/Reddit)

The situation was discussed in a thread on Reddit, with a user explaining that the YouTuber was at the bar to meet a female friend since he was in town; however, as per one account, the girl's friend group also joined in, and they started taking images of the YouTuber.

Even though the girl was 19 at the time of the meeting, Clay was hit with allegations of grooming, as the user explains:

"This group of people are all around 19/20 years old, and the initial girl herself is 19... One of the girl's friend said she first dmed him when she was 16, but they didn't keep in contact until she turned 18. She also said Dream never asked for her age anyways. This is something people are using against him because it's "weirdo behavior" and because they think him going out means he doesn't care about the allegations and the video."

However, some of the original set of tweets describing the event were deleted along with the accounts.

Also, one of the original accusers in Dream's recent resurging allegations, @cheesecat25, posted on the Kava Bar situation as well. Their post gained traction, with many believing the user. However, she later deleted the posts and uploaded a post seemingly defending the YouTuber:

One of the accusers backtracks and defends Dream (Image via cheesecat25/X (formerly Twitter))

The community was not happy with @cheesecat25's suddenly changing stances on the situation, with many condemning the user for "lying":

One user believed that Clay was practically being singled out and being made fun of by "bullies." However, they also believed that while Clay should not have to restrict himself from socializing, he was not being careful enough about who he was socializing with, specifically amid the recent controversies he had found himself in.

Further, the user stated that he should also focus on completing the video he is currently making to address the multiple allegations made against him in the recent past.

While calling the individuals making the allegations "unforgivably evil," the user called Clay "unforgivably stupid":

A fan criticizes the accusers as well as Clay (Image via DreamWasTaken2/Reddit)

Clay was recently involved in a feud with The Amazing World of Gumball voice actor Nicolas Cantu on X. Nicolas has voiced Gumball Watterson in TAWoG as well as Leonardo in the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Both sides went back and forth on the platform, with Nicolas calling the 24-year-old a "ped**hile" and the latter accusing the actor of alleged physical assault.