Amid recent controversy, Minecraft streamer Dream announces he will address grooming allegations in upcoming video

Clay "Dream" has put forward a statement regarding the recent allegations of having sent inappropriate messages to a teenager. The Minecraft content creator has denied all the allegations and announced that he is in the process of making a response video. In his long statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Clay went as far as to describe the recent allegations as "revenge p*rn."

For those out of the loop, a burner account on X recently posted a number of screenshots and a video alleging that Dream had sent s*xually explicit messages to a teen a few years back. The statement released by the popular streamer calls the allegations bogus, with a relevant part of it explaining how it has impacted his mental state due to his own experience with domestic violence and assault:

"As a prior victim of domestic violence, and someone who was just assaulted, seeing essentially unsubstantiated “revenge p*rn” of me be spread as ‘proof I diddle kids’, and people championing someone that assaulted me and a random Uber driver, has really impacted my mental state."

"Stop talking on Twitter": Social media reacts to Dream's statement about recent allegations

The statement comes a day after a burner account on X with the username Burner 22 posted screenshots that accused the Minecraft streamer of grooming. Despite being a brand new account, the posts garnered a lot of attention on social media with the hashtag "DREAM DID WHAT" trending on X.

Clay has been battling allegations of grooming and other inappropriate behavior with fans for quite some time now and has continued to deny the accusations, calling them motivated attacks on his brand for internet points only last week. Today, he has revealed that instead of defending himself from the many individual accusations, he will be posting a YouTube video with the aim of addressing all of the allegations:

"Working on a video responding to everything going on, and it’s my top priority as it’s incredibly serious."

In his statement prefacing the upcoming response video, Dream brought up the recent controversy involving Nicolas Cantu, who has been accused of assaulting the streamer. Here's a detailed account of the drama between the Minecraft creator and the popular voice actor that has been doing the rounds recently.

Fans have more or less welcomed the idea of a proper video addressing the various allegations, with some even advising Dream to stop making posts on social media that "muddy the waters" and fan the flames of controversy. VTuber Kwite wrote this in reply:

"Idk if you're guilty or not, but advice: stop talking on twitter and everywhere else, and focus on making the damn video. You keep creating more and more issues for yourself that people are going to want addressed and muddying the waters of the situation because of the sheer amount of stuff you put out."

Others have echoed similar sentiments, while some have remained unsympathetic to the streamer's words. Here are a few general reactions to the post.

