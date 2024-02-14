xQc was speechless after reading death threats sent to Twitch streamer Macaiyla and her unborn child for criticizing Taylor Swift

Twitch streamer Macaiyla recently shared several screenshots from apparent Taylor Swift fans who sent death threats and threats of sexual assault to her and her unborn child after she made a post about Kanye West. The two singers are known not to see eye to eye, and their fans are known for trolling each other online.

That said, the threats sent to the pregnant Twitch streamer Macaiyla have raised a lot of concerns in the community. Popular content creator Felix "xQc" was rendered speechless after looking through the threats sent to her on X and could only manage to read half of one of the messages due to the content:

"'Fearless by taylor swift had sold more albums than the whole Kanye west discography before the VMAs happened' (Shocked silence reading the rest) Brother!"

Macaiyla and her unborn child were threatened after she made a post about Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

Macaiyla, who is in a relationship with popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1, announced last year that she was pregnant with a baby girl. Since then, she has been quite open about her pregnancy on social media, and after she ticked off several Taylor Swift fanatics for her comments about Kanye West, many went as far as to send threats about miscarriage and physical assault.

xQc could not even finish the message on stream after he came across the post on social media, as it constituted a graphic threat to his fellow Twitch streamer's unborn child. As per the screenshots sent by a Taylor Swift fan, the threat reads:

"Your ugly newborn daugh is gonna be r7p3ddd when she is older. Worry abt that ugly btch"

This is just one of the few messages that Macaiyla shared in her recent post on X, captioned "Good morning Swifties", which included people wishing ill on her, some even stating that they wish she miscarries. The post has over four million views on the social media platform, with a majority of responses calling out the death threats aimed at not only her but also her unborn child.

In a subsequent post in the same thread, she claimed that the threats were made after she had talked about Kanye West in a prior post on X, which seems to have set off the "Swifties." However, the content creator stated that she was not very bothered by it, claiming that she had been laughing at the threats.

The streamer's reaction to the threats (Image via @macaiyla/X)

In a dismissive tone, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"This is over one Kanye song line like. I’ve gotten hundreds of threats about my baby dying y’all I almost p*ssed myself laughing this morning. I don’t even think the kpop girlies said sh*t like this to me"

Here are some general reactions from fans and fellow content creators who were naturally disgusted about the incident:

The threats are even more problematic considering that Macaiyla had already gone through the loss of one child when she experienced a miscarriage last year.