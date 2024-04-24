"Yes, I'm homophobic, I hate hom*s" - Controversial Kick streamer Cheesur comments on xQc kissing AustinShow

Controversial Kick streamer Nermin “Cheesur” has directed some negative comments at fellow streamer Felix “xQc.” A clip from 2022 recently resurfaced, wherein the Canadian streamer is seen kissing AustinShow, leading to reactions from several content creators. Nermin has courted controversy many times in the past, through his actions and statements.

While Adin Ross claimed he still loved xQc, his long-time friend Cheesur had something decidedly worse to say. Instead of choosing not to speak on the matter, the controversial streamer shared his unfiltered thoughts:

“Yes, I’m homophobic, I hate hom*s.”

Kick streamer Cheesur reacts to xQc’s kiss with AustinShow

A recent Cheesur stream featured the content creator reacting to a clip from the Drama Alert X account. This particular clip featured a quote from fellow content creator Sneako saying they will never ban xQc and was focused on the kiss with AustinShow. At first, it appeared that Nermin wasn’t going to respond:

“All right, come on, come on. I’m not even gonna say nothin’, because xQc is just somehow gonna turn it on me and say I’m homophobic.”

Then, Cheesur looked at his camera and made it clear how he felt, declaring that he didn’t like gay people, with a decidedly derogatory epithet:

“Yes, I’m homophobic, I hate h**os. I don’t give a f**k.”

The clip in question appeared to drop the topic and move on, but as the controversial Kick streamer's channel is inaccessible at this time, further information on his thoughts is unavailable.

It did catch the attention of xQc in a recent stream though, who saw Cheesur’s reaction through the AdinRareUpdates X.com account. The post showed the entire clip of the Kick streamer’s homophobic slur. He began to talk about some research he saw about people, but didn’t elaborate:

“Chat, somebody linked me a research, out of some f**kin’ thing, that said that um, people, who actually, I’m not, I’m not. Chat, did you see the research, chat?”

Brief overview of drama between xQc and Adin’s friends

While xQc and Adin Ross still appear to be friends to some degree, drama erupted between the former and the rest of the latter's friends when a clip surfaced of Felix kissing AustinShow back in 2022. Adin Ross claimed he still liked the Canadian streamer, although other content creators he associates with weren’t so kind.

In a recent Kick stream, some of Adin’s friends aimed homophobic and transphobic slurs at xQc while they played Call of Duty. They claimed it was because Felix called them “fat” and “broke.” This led to a further response from xQc, who called them out for using homophobic language in the first place.

At the time of writing, Cheese’s Kick channel was inaccessible, so further information and thoughts from the content creator remain unavailable.