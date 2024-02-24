"You cooked him": Fans react as Devin Haney claps back at N3on for saying the boxer is a fan

Boxing champion Devin Haney retorted to Rangesh "N3on" after the latter described Devin as a "huge fan" of his. In a post on X, Devin clarified that he had not stated that he was a fan of Rangesh and that during their interaction at a mosque, the streamer had asked Devin to come on his stream instead, which he declined.

As N3on described their meeting, he alleged that he was "a little weirded out" as Haney allegedly initially walked up to him like a fan and then later told the streamer to "never turn" on his Muslim brothers. N3on also expressed feeling fearful after "getting pressed" by Haney.

Fans were left amused by Devin's response to Rangesh's depiction of their meeting, with one user stating that the boxer "cooked" him:

"Oh nah you cooked him gang"

"N3on can’t catch a break" - Fans react to Devin Haney's humorous comeback to the streamer calling him a fan

Devin Haney is an American professional boxer who has held multiple world championships in two different weight classes, which is a testament to his exceptional boxing talent. Being a practicing Muslim, he and Kick streamer Rangesh seemingly crossed paths at a mosque, which left the streamer shaken.

While reading the chat, he addressed Devin directly and stated that he was left unsure whether the boxer intended to threaten the streamer:

"Um, Devin Haney pressed me at the mosque. I mean, he's going to see this clip. I don't know if you were trying to press me bro, but, um, it was- I don't know, bro. I was like, I was a little weirded out, bro."

He further described the exchange:

"So, I was at the mosque. Motherf***ers were crowding around me, taking pictures and then Haney walks up, acting like a fan with his security in the back. He's like, 'Yo, huge fan, bro'. Then, he walks away. Then he comes back and he's like, 'By the way, never turn on your Muslim brothers.' And then turned his back and walked away right away. I don't know what they meant but I got scared f***, bro."

Fans were entertained by Devin's reply to Rangesh, as many believed that the boxer had roasted the streamer.

Conversely, some netizens also criticized the boxer for interacting with N3on and asked him not to "have an ego" and reaffirmed him as a fan since he was "watching" the streamer:

Apart from this, Rangesh was recently the victim of unfortunate circumstances as he found himself being "arrested" along with Mo Deen following their shenanigan-filled IRL stream at Universal Studios.