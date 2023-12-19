“You don’t consider me that person” - Twitch streamer shocked as fan returns her artwork after she declined to go on date with him

Twitch streamers often encounter unusual reactions from their audience, and a similar occurrence unfolded for South Korean streamer Yuggie. During a recent stream, she shared a rather bizarre response from a fan who had returned one of her artworks since the streamer was not romantically inclined towards him.

Naturally, Yuggie was taken aback by this unusual letter, leaving her momentarily speechless. One of the lines in the letter read:

“After all that has happened, you don’t consider me that person.”

Twitch streamer reveals how the fan wanted to "date" her

South Korean Twitch streamer Yuggie, with 127K followers on her channel Yuggie_TV, shared on her stream that a fan returned one of her artworks simply because his romantic advances were declined. The parcel was accompanied by an elaborate letter, which read:

"Lovely painting but it's far too ironic for me to have. Perhaps you could give it to someone you actually genuinely care about. Someone who is precious to you. Someone you consider a friend because I know after all that has happened you don't consider me that person."

The letter also included:

"If any part of you wants to reconcile our friendship, I'm still open to talking. If not, farewell Yuggie."

The streamer explained meeting the person at a fan meetup, where he asked her out. However, Yuggie rejected her, which prompted the individual to probe her into explaining herself:

"We were happy that the fan meetup was successful, we were just trying to go (home) and then he asked me to date. At the first I was like, 'What?...no, no, no.' He just kept asking me 'Why?' and I don't know, this is so weird, why 'why?' and then he kept asking, 'At least tell me why?' What do you mean 'why?,' I don't want it."

(Timestamp: 01:06:56)

The Twitch streamer further clarified that she avoids dating other streamers or chat members to prevent any potential drama within her streaming community.

What did the community say?

The clip was shared on the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit, garnering several comical reactions.

Most women streamers have a history of encountering unusual incidents, some even reaching concerning levels such as stalking. For instance, in April 2023, South Korean streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" was followed by a stranger during her IRL stream in Taiwan.