"You'll hear from my lawyer" - Tourist tells IRL creator to stop livestreaming in Laos and pay for his meal

IRL Twitch streamer Justketh had an unpleasant encounter with a German tourist while streaming in Laos, with the individual telling Keth that she was not allowed to broadcast herself live in the restaurant. Further, he stated that she should pay his check or give her details to him so that he could pursue legal action against her.

Even though Keth clarified that she wasn't filming the individual but herself, he still seemed unsatisfied and stated that video and photos were still allowed but not livestreaming. The German tourist stated:

"You can pay our check, or you give me your name, your address, and you'll hear from my lawyer. Because, if you are doing a live stream, I know, it's not allowed. If you do just random video or picture, it's fine."

"This is not your house, right?" - IRL streamer JustKeth argues with German tourist who wanted her to stop streaming in Laos

As the German tourist told Keth she could no longer stream, the creator clapped back by telling him it was a public area, not a private property. She further stated that German laws do not apply in Laos. Hence, she was legally allowed to broadcast her content. Keth stated:

"Oh hello! You know this is a restaurant in public, its not your house, right? I think the restaurant is fine for me to film in the restaurant (sic)... It's outside, it's public. It's not your house. This is Laos, where are you from? Germany? Yeah, they have different laws in Germany and in Laos."

Upon hearing this, the tourist stated that since she was streaming "worldwide," "international laws" would apply to her, which, as per him, involved not being able to stream in restaurants. The tourist stated:

"A livestream is different from a picture or video... No! They're international (laws). But you're not streaming in Laos, you're streaming worldwide. Yeah, but you're streaming worldwide."

The IRL streamer replied that she was streaming from Laos regardless and not from Germany. Hence, the German laws that the tourist was implying could not be applicable here:

"I know the law in Germany. But I'm in Laos right now. How can you use a Germany law in Laos? You're not even from here. Yeah, but, I'm not in Germany!"

IRL streaming is often a wild experience, as it often involves interactions with many strangers, with many interactions being not as friendly as one would like. On the other hand, the IRL streamers sometimes engage in contentious behavior with others, leading to controversy and criticism from netizens online.

One such example is Kick streamer Suspendas, who's known for problematic behavior in streaming circles, ranging from animal abuse to alleged assault caught on camera.