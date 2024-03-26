"You are nobody" - Destiny goes off at Johnny Somali after controversial streamer calls him "unprofessional"

On March 26, 2024, YouTube and Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" hosted an episode of his livestream show Kick or Keep. Controversial internet personality Johnny Somali was also part of it, and a moment from their interaction has gone viral on social media, during which Destiny went off at Johnny Somali.

At one point, the content creator stated that he wanted to have a one-on-one conversation with Destiny. While expressing his displeasure with the political commentator "ambushing" him during the show, Somali accused him of being "unprofessional."

He also threatened to not reappear as a guest on Kick or Keep by saying:

"Destiny, let me talk to you one-on-one, Destiny. You're going to listen to me? I'm not a poor African slave like this one. Right? You're not going to ambush me. You're not going to gang on... and ambush me. I'm saying - this was unprofessional, bro! Don't do this, bro! I won't come back if y'all are going to do this."

Destiny responded to the 23-year-old's remarks, stating:

"Yeah, what's up, buddy? Okay, hold on. Wait, just to be clear - wait, hold on. Just to be clear, you are nobody, okay? So, when you threaten to not come on my show, I don't give a f**k! Okay?"

Before kicking Somali off the Kick or Keep show, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer said:

"This s**t we do in our free time, on the side, okay? You can walk into Gaza tomorrow and get f**king domed, okay, by the IDF. I don't give a f**k. You don't matter at all to me! Okay, just to be clear... look, hold on. You want to see how relevant you are? Wait, you want to see how relevant you are. Watch this (Destiny bans Johnny Somali from his Discord server). Boom!"

Johnny Somali gets assaulted in Israel after allegedly harassing locals

On March 25, 2024, a two-minute and 16-second video emerged as one of the top posts in the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, in which Johnny Somali was allegedly harassing locals in Israel.

At one point in the video, Somali confronted an individual by telling them "not to disrespect him," while the latter insisted that they did not speak English. Things took a turn for the worse when a group of people assaulted the controversial Kick streamer.