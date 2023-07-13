Many online may be familiar with the infamous Kick streamer Johnny Somali. The IRL and travel streamer has built up a following of over 6,000 on the relatively new streaming platform and is known for his often combative interactions with the locals of each country he stays in.

During his stay in Japan throughout May and June, multiple clips of the streamer harassing locals on public transportation went viral. This included him speaking in a stereotypical Japanese accent and making jokes about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Although all press may not necessarily be good press, there is no doubt that these infamous clips have made Johnny Somali more recognizable than his actual following may warrant. This increased notoriety had drawbacks, including when he was confronted by an American who voiced his displeasure on July 13.

Publixir @Publixir Kick streamer "Johnny Somali" who harassed Japanese people confronted by Husband of Japanese woman. Kick streamer "Johnny Somali" who harassed Japanese people confronted by Husband of Japanese woman. https://t.co/nXaWrqGHeF

Who is Kick streamer Johnny Somali?

Johnny Somali is an American Kick streamer known for his travel streams. During his time on Kick, he has primarily traveled through Asian countries, most notably Japan and Thailand. His penchant for getting into altercations with locals would make his content stand out from other travel streamers.

The streamer became known as a public nuisance during his time in Japan, where he went viral on multiple occasions for harassing Japanese citizens in public. This included him telling a local on public transportation that America would "do it again" about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

These viral moments led to Johnny Somali being confronted over his antics multiple times during the following weeks. His racist remarks caught the attention of numerous Japanese citizens and a few content creators. Sometimes, locals would get into physical altercations with the streamer on sight.

Human Nature @Human101Nature Racists Livestreamer who was Harassing Japanese citizens has been Attacked... Racists Livestreamer who was Harassing Japanese citizens has been Attacked... https://t.co/3ACsoDnW2B

Although Kick often receives criticism for its seemingly lacking moderation, Johnny Somali is one of the few streamers to receive a ban from the site. He was suspended for three days towards the end of June, supposedly due to his antics in a Thai hotel, which caused multiple arrests and him being escorted off the premises.

T.R_3 @TR380009080 JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"

sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.

Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. https://t.co/NllujjLaQX

Although he has been confronted about his actions on various occasions, sometimes apologizing, his most recent interaction with an American man was on July 13. It will be interesting to see if he has been "scared straight" now.

