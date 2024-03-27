"You parasocial f**k!": Dream slams ConnorEatsPants for his comments about his group in the wake of grooming allegations, leaks DMs

YouTube star Clay "Dream" has gotten involved in a feud with fellow Minecraft streamer ConnorEatsPants. This was seemingly caused by comments made by ConnorEatsPants about the Dream friend group amid grooming allegations that were imposed on him in 2023. Connor talked about the drama surrounding members of Clay's group in a stream named Dream SMP Lore on March 13, 2024.

Calling it "an open secret," he stated that the way Clay's friend circle "talks about and treats women behind-the-scenes" is "disgusting" and "gross":

"It's just, it is frustrating to me. What I'm trying to get at is like the f**king, the way that that that circle talks about and treats women behind the scenes and even in the scene I guess as you can see now as that its become public. It's just disgusting, it's just been gross to me for a lon- it's just gross."

Clay exploded at the remark made by Connor, calling him a "parasocial f**k" and stating that they were "never friends" to begin with. Further, he shared a screenshot of their private conversation:

"Also, @ConnorEatsPants, you parasocial f**k, we were never friends. you don't even know me, and your last texts to me were asking me if you could come to one of my concerts. Clearly you thought me and my friends were "so bad" behind the scenes."

Clay calls Connor parasocial (Image via DreamIsPrivate/X)

"Tweeting like we're in kindergarten" - Dream goes off at ConnorEatPants after comments about his friend circle

[Timestamp: 2:30]

In his stream, Connor talked extensively about the Dream SMP group after major allegations were coming out against many members of the group, such as Wilbur Soot and GeorgeNotFound:

"Obviously anybody who's watched me for a while has known that I joke about the Dream SMP circle a lot. I do, it's obviously something I've been pretty separated from. I've always been in my own corner, and I never felt it was my obligation or my place to speak out on stuff that I had seen and heard..."

Further, he talked about GeorgeNotFound's recent sexual assault allegations. Citing the difference between his age and that of Caitibugzz, he stated that there was a "pattern":

"You're 27! Like, can we- what the f**k? Like, they've literally just turned 18. Like, what are we even arguing about? What are we even discussing? Like, where is the- what nuance are you trying to get at here? And like, it's a pattern dude!"

Clay issued a response to Connor's comments (Image via DreamIsPrivate/X)

Clay was not impressed by his comments, and in the series of posts, he shared a photo of the two together. Referring to Connor "pretending" that he was not associated with the group, he stated:

"Also when I was falsely accused of grooming, you pretended that you 'weren't hanging with me' and just 'happened to be in a group picture with me' I guess I manipulated you into the Photo Booth a few days earlier to take this picture"

He also called out Connor for "vague tweeting" and his comments regarding Clay's "terrible behavior" behind the scenes:

"Talking about all this terrible behavior 'behind the scenes.' I've been MUCH more of a d**k on Twitter than I've ever treated anyone "behind the scenes" EXPOSE IT. or DM ME. or just shut up. vague tweeting like we're in kindergarten.

To those unaware, the Dream SMP has been facing allegations of abuse and grooming for a while. It began with Clay being accused of grooming in 2023. More recently, Wilbur Soot was accused of physical abuse by his ex-partner Shelby Shubble, with her accusing him of biting her to the point where she was covered in bruises.