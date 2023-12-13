"You could park a bus on that forehead" - Netizens and IShowSpeed brutally roast KSI

One of the internet's funniest duos, Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI," once again made a hilarious comeback to the online scene. This time, JJ surprised Darren by joining his stream in Miami. For those unaware, the two YouTubers will go face to face on December 15 in London in a boxing event dedicated to charity.

True to form, the two engaged in lively banter, with JJ, at one juncture, opting to unveil his forehead by removing his bandana - a move that typically sparks playful teasing among his fan base. Unsurprisingly, the gesture prompted an animated reaction from IShowSpeed as well.

Reacting to the clip, one X user said:

"You could park a bus on that forehead."

Fans troll KSI following his forehead reveal (Image via X/@HappyPunch)

"You don't even look human" - IShowSpeed reacts to KSI unveiling his forehead

IShowSpeed and KSI made a comeback on screen once more, and as is customary when the two interact, comical moments ensue. The stream from yesterday (December 12) followed suit, delivering its fair share of humorous exchanges between the duo.

During the stream, a chat member suggested KSI unveil his forehead by removing his bandana. Encouraged by Darren, the UK-based YouTuber decided to take the plunge, resulting in a burst of laughter from both the audience and Darren as they caught a glimpse of the much-discussed forehead.

KSI's forehead has frequently become a subject of playful teasing and banter within his fan community. Naturally, Darren couldn't contain his laughter, quipping:

"How do you got a f**king girlfriend? There's no way you walk outside with that fat a** forehead. That is huge! That is humongous! Like, eww, you don't even look human, who are you?"

(Timestamp: 01:33:00)

He didn't stop there, as he added:

"Damn! That's not a forehead. That's f**king fivehead. God damn!"

What did the community say?

Popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) shared the clip, garnering further trolls and meme-worthy comments from the online community. Here are some notable ones:

Fans were left in hilarity following the forehead reveal (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed and KSI will take on each other in a boxing ring for the first time on December 15. The event will likely be live-streamed for free on Darren's YouTube channel.