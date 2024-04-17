"You're f**king with me!" - Sketch delighted as SteveWillDoIt surprises him with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder

Stephen “SteveWillDoIt”, a popular content creator and member of NELK Boys, recently took to X.com to begin a new vlog series. As part of this, he hung out with friend and fellow content creator Kylie “Sketch”. During the festivities, Stephen claimed that if Diego Lopez were to win at UFC 300, he would get Kylie a Lamborghini.

True to his word, SteveWillDoIt surprised Sketch with a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder at the end of the vlog. The content creator thanked Sketch for being a good friend when he needed one. Kylie’s responded:

“You’re f**king with me!”

SteveWillDoIt's first X-exclusive Vlog gifts Sketch a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder

SteveWillDoit, a well-known content creator, recently took to X.com to begin his new vlog series. The content creator was banned on YouTube permanently for featuring Stake.com in the visuals during his stream. As part of this new vlog, he hung out with his close friend Sketch, who has gained an incredible following in such a short time.

Stephen, during their vlog together, took Sketch to UFC 300 with him, and over the roar of the crowd, made a promise, while looking directly at the camera. According to the content creator, if Diego Lopez won, Sketch would also win a Lamborghini.

The next scene featured the two together, where SteveWillDoIt walked Sketch to his surprise gift. The NELK Boys member spoke earnestly about Sketch and what the popular content creator meant to him:

“Remember that clip, when you said when did you realize you had movement? Since birth? You’re gonna have movement forever, brother. I think you’re very special, and I’m glad to be friends with you. I love you. And this is your Lamborghini here.”

Sketch was stunned by the reveal. SteveWillDoIt then gifted him the yellow Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder. Sketch reacted:

“You’re f**king lying! Come on, F**k off! Dude, no, seriously! What the f**k is going on! Let’s go! You’re f**king with me!”

Sketch, who sat in the car, was overcome with emotion as Stephen was. The former said that this “was a video game right now,” before showering Stephen with praise over the gift. To wrap the segment up, Stephen talked about what Sketch meant to him - and that he’s getting back into the content creation game:

"I feel like we really hit it off, and you met me at a weird time in my life when I really needed someone like you. And I’m gettin’ back into the game, this is my first video back, and I hope to film as many SteveWillDoIt videos with X.”

The content creator revealed in his vlog that he’s going to work hard for Elon Musk and that he’s going to plan a video like this every other week if the fans want to see it.

