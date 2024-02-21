"You're a s**t f**king viewer" - xQc lashes out at Twitch chatter for saying the "most hateful" things

Twitch superstar Fèlix "xQc" recently went off on a rant at his audience members who were spamming the chat full of "hatred" and consequently ruining the streaming experience for the creator.

The streamer also mentioned that the toxicity was causing him not to be able to make content surrounding Grand Theft Auto 5 Role-Playing. In a clip from the Kick livestream, the creator could be heard stating:

"You spam there full of hatred and dogs**. Bro, bro. You just say the most hateful sh** in chat as soon as I turn off emote-only mode. Like, do you not see how decent it was with the whole thing. I don't care, it was fine. I was laughing out, like we were just chilling. Now you're just malding, making the experience miserable."

"It's lame as f***" - xQc goes off at his Twitch chat for being toxic

A supportive fanbase is the foundation of any big streamer online, with the majority of the creators' content relying upon their direct interaction with their audience.

In a stream on Kick on 20th February 2024, Fèlix found himself at odds with many of his followers as they were sending messages deemed to be unpleasant by the creator.

Talking about how the toxic chat interrupts his streaming schedules, he stated:

"Why do you think we don't get any role play anymore? 'Cause you're a sh** f**king viewer bro, it's lame as f***. It's legitimately unstreamable. It's actually trash."

Netizens advised the streamer to make use of his moderation team and use punitive actions like bans to reduce the number of individuals spamming hate in his chat:

Some netizens criticized the creators for paying undue attention to the unpleasant chatters and "trolls," while users also believed that his content has attracted "certain people":

Some users did emphasize with xQc's woes about the problematic parts of his fanbase:

Another Redditor believed that it had more to do with the platform Kick, which is known for its relatively lax moderation policies in comparison to Twitch and, hence, a subsequently unruly community:

xQc has extensively streamed GTA 5 RP content in the past, playing the character of Jean Paul on the NoPixel server. Among a variety of other controversial RP moments from xQc, he has previously also mentioned how toxic certain individuals could be in his chat, with him going on a tangent regarding the same during a livestream.