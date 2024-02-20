xQc's 5 biggest GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 controversies

Félix "xQc" is one of the biggest names in the GTA roleplaying streaming scene and has been a part of the NoPixel community since 2019. He has played different characters over the years, starting out as Jean-Pierre Baptiste before playing as Jean Paul in NoPixel 3.0 update in 2021. As the latter, he plays the role of one of the biggest criminal masterminds in Los Santos and routinely cracks various heists across the city.

He also recently acquired part of the ownership of NoPixel, along with Twitch streamers Buddha and Koil. Even though he has been involved in various controversies and was subsequently banned from the server in the past, the newer NoPixel 4.0 update has brought with it a fresh set of contentious events.

This article explores five such controversies that xQc has been a part of in the newer NoPixel 4.0 GTARP update.

5 biggest xQc GTA 5 RP NoPixel 4.0 controversies

1) xQc betraying and robbing The Company

The Company is a crew of criminals, mostly comprising ex-gang leaders, members, and associates of gangs and the mafia, with their primary goal being to rise in the city of Los Santos through crime and illicit businesses. Jean Paul played the role of the CEO of The Company for a while before his unexpected betrayal.

On February 5, 2024, he betrayed the company, and after quitting his position as CEO, he robbed the organization of 80% of its assets in what he called the "House Heist," in association with Mickey. He left a humorous note, stating that he loved the company and that there was "no way" they would have let him leave on his "own terms," much to the dismay of the remaining members of The Company:

2) Saying that streaming RP on No Pixel 4.0 is the "most unfun thing"

In a stream on January 9, 2024, Félix expressed his dislike for streaming RP content. He said that he "hated" doing it while calling it the most "unfun" thing to do since individuals in his chat seemed to get the best of him. The streamer stated:

"Bro, listen - I wish you understood that playing RP is like the most unfun thing I've had in the last, like, two years. It has been the most unfun thing to stream in the last, like, three or five years. Actually, the most - it is so unfun, it is unbelievable. I hate doing it. I hate it!"

Netizens believed that the streamer was letting random "hate watchers" get to him. These are individuals who were watching the streamer and spreading hate in the live chat. On the flip side, many blamed the chat's dysregulated nature on his behavior in NoPixel, stating that he plays it "like it's GTA Online":

Fans also pointed out his increased sensitivity to "random chatters" while streaming RP:

3) Getting upset as The Company keeps killing him post-robbery

After his notorious robbery from The Company, the streamer found himself in the crosshairs of his ex-crewmates as they tried to exact revenge by killing him, in an act described by the streamer as "insta-bonk."

He said that such an action leads to losses on both sides through lack of content being produced by xQc as a result of the insta-bonk, instead of the possible stand-offs that they could be having on the broadcast.

The streamer addressed his audience, who was mocking him for being annoyed with the targeted attacks against him:

"You say 'womp womp', but we get less. It's going to be the same thing next time, it's going to be an... insta-bonk. We could have a dialogue and have a stand off in the street and talk, whatever. But, dude, like, we get less on both sides. We get less content overall... Bro, we get less things to do. Now it's just f*king Call of Duty."

Fans reacted to his opinion on being "insta-bonked," stating that his "crying" after stealing such a significant amount of assets from the company was unfair:

4) Struggling to make ends meet while doing RP

When Félix started streaming in December 2023, soon after the 4.0 update, he found himself in a rather humbling situation. The streamer was trying to play the role of an ordinary citizen but quickly found himself at odds with the expenses involved in an honest living.

Talking about his harsh financial condition in-game, the streamer stated:

“100 bucks in repairs, 100 bucks in fuel? 20 bucks a job? We’re not gonna do anything with this! Chat, this, I will not make ends meet with this garbage!”

However, many users pointed out that this is the experience for players who do not have the same privileges as the streamer. Many users in his chat pointed out how similar the experience described by the streamer was to real life and called it "Real Life RP":

5) The Senior Bun heist

xQc and company are known for their criminal activities in the NoPixel world, spreading fear through their ruthless criminal operations, including robberies and heists. Any casualties that may take place in the process are often considered part of the job by Jean Paul and crew, and they do not hesitate to use their firearms if the situation requires them to do so.

Such a situation took place when Jean Paul and his team tried to rob the Senior Bun restaurant, as showcased in a clip from xQc's Kick channel. With the majority of the staff compliant, Jean expected a smooth job. However, this was until one of the individuals ran outside.

Following him, Jean Paul went outside and came across another individual who was brandishing a knife. As the individual swung the knife at Jean, the former lost their life in the resultant chase and shootout. When Jean regained control of the situation, police cars arrived, causing him and his party to conduct a hasty exit in a makeshift getaway car.

Fans were unimpressed with the lack of immersive role-playing from the side of the citizens present in the Senior Buns establishment at the time, with one woman running around unconcerned about the guns being aimed at her:

