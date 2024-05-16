"You can't say that!" - Twitch streamer Jschlatt shocked after viewer uses questionable nickname to refer to him

Jonathan “Jschlatt”’s most recent Twitch stream saw a fan make a peculiar reference to him. While this did make the streamer laugh, he also appeared confused. This was part of his recent “Bedroom review” stream, where he let fans send him videos of their rooms for him to critique. While far from the first one in the stream, it may have been the most interesting, in terms of actual content.

It was seemingly not done to be malicious, as the Jschlatt fan had a Minecraft figure of the content creator, and a flag on their wall with a quote of his from a previous Dream SMP video. But it came out of nowhere, prompting the streamer to reply:

"You can’t say that!”

Twitch streamer Jschlatt given a questionable nickname by a fan during a recent livestream

(Clip begins at 2:32:26)

In a recent Twitch stream, Jschlatt rated his various fans’ bedrooms after they shared a video tour or a photo of their rooms. Later in the night, he came upon one that he said was going to be “interesting,” perhaps judging by the Ninja Turtles items or the Slipknot shirt in the video.

Upon turning the video on, Jschlatt was taken aback and paused the video. The fan of the Twitch streamer gave him a nickname, starting the tour with the following:

“Hello Sch***got!”

Jonathan laughed hard and was clearly surprised by the opening statement of this particular room tour. He said:

“Okay! You can’t say that! You can’t say that! Unless you can! Unless you can! I don’t know. I don’t know who can claim what at this point.”

While it sounds offensive from the outset, it was clear by the end of the tour that it was not said maliciously. The viewer had a minifig of Jschlatt’s Minecraft character that he admitted he “did not sell” and had no idea how they had it.

There was also a Pride Flag with a quote by the Twitch streamer from some years ago. The streamer claimed that they were going to sell one of the flags since it was not the first time he'd seen one. In the stream, he said he had seen the item several times over the last five years. The quote on the flag, according to the streamer, came from his time on the Dream SMP server.

While it may not have been the oddest experience of the evening, it was a memorable experience for the content creator.