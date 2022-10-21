“You told me you’re the manager of Man United” - IShowSpeed confronts Mark Goldbridge, thinks the latter is United's gaffer 

YouTubers Darren "IShowSpeed" and Mark Goldbridge have collaborated on the former's stream. Darren, a self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo fan, confronted Mark Goldbridge regarding the recent suspension of the United forward, thinking that the Englishman was associated with the club.

For those wondering, Mark Goldbridge was appointed as the manager of the YouTube All-Stars XI in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match. The team incidentally featured IShowSpeed, who was under the impression that Mark Goldbridge was the manager of Manchester United.

Darren called Mark on Discord to clarify the situation. Thinking that Mark had a role to play in Ronaldo's suspension, he said:

“You told me you’re the manager of Man United.”

IShowSpeed and Mark Goldbridge discuss Ronaldo

After news of Ronaldo's suspension was brought to his attention by his chat, IShowSpeed wanted to clarify the update from a reliable source. He took to Mark's Discord profile to get in touch with him. After connecting, he said:

"You know what you just did? You banned Ronaldo. You banned him."

Mark, clearly taken aback at his assumption, responded by saying that he was not the manager of Manchester United, but a certain Erik Ten Hag was.

Darren continued:

"Who the f**k is this Erik? Who is that?...why is he banning Ronaldo?"

To make things understandable for the 17-0year-old, Mark used the example of their charity match. He added:

"Remember the charity game and I took you off and you weren't very happy and we sat and had a chat and I said, 'Calm down, I'm the manager, I know what I'm doing. You know what, you do.' You gotta respect the manager."

Darren responded:

"Why should a bald man tell Ronaldo what the f**k to do? Do you know who Ronaldo is?"

Following that, he made up a reason for Ronaldo's early exit from the last match. According to Darren, the former had a "doctor's appointment" for his son.

The duo then mulled over CR7's possible future. Although Mark Goldbridge is fairly confident that the 37-year-old has already played his last game for the club, IShowSpeed remains a little more hopeful.

Fans react to the interaction

Both the YouTubers above have achieved cult-like status within the football community. Seeing the duo get together, fans shared these reactions:

Ritchie jack @Ritchiejack01 @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge to sale our club @ishowspeedsui He nailed it . We still dealing with this donutsto sale our club @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge @ishowspeedsui He nailed it . We still dealing with this donuts 🍩 to sale our club

molssssssssss @eyeballpaul19 @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge @ishowspeedsui Goldbridge and speed, the duo that we never know that we needed @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge @ishowspeedsui Goldbridge and speed, the duo that we never know that we needed

It remains to be seen if IShowSpeed will continue to showcase his loyalty towards Manchester United if Ronaldo were to leave.

