"You will get cooked": YourRAGE publicly says Sneako should not debate Destiny as he will lose

Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has reacted to a recent debate between Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" and Steven "Destiny." For context, on April 23, 2024, Sneako came online to debate with Felix "xQc". The two have been feuding since Sneako criticized xQc for kissing content creator AustinShow in a clip. Destiny also joined the discussion and took xQc's side on the matter.

YourRAGE warned him about debating Destiny, stating:

"Sneako, I am not going to lie, bro. Don't debate this ni**a. You will get cooked. Don't debate this ni**a."

He further claimed that he had seen their debates before and that it never ended well for Sneako:

"Why is he debating this ni**a, bro? I have seen Sneako debate this ni**a and it's never gone well for him. Why is he debating? Why is he talking, why is he debating him, bro?"

"I wouldn't debate him": YourRAGE praises Destiny's debate skills while reacting to a clip of a conversation with Sneako and xQc

Sneako is known for his controversial views about women and gender. He recently clashed with xQc after a clip featuring the former Overwatch pro kissing another male streamer went viral on social media. This led to a lot of drama, with the two ultimately discussing their differences in a debate on stream.

Destiny, who is a popular political commentator on the internet, is a prolific debater. YourRAGE explained that he would not get into a debate with Destiny as his reputation proceeds him. He said:

"Like no weird shi*t, I know Destiny has some edgy ass sh*t, but this ni**a is smart. I wouldn't debate him. This ni**a will cook me in a debate, bro. He will just cook my sh*t, this is what they do all day. He will cook my sh*t."

In the clip that YourRAGE was watching, Destiny had used his considerable debate skills to corner Sneako into a tight spot, and Sneako had a difficult time giving a straight answer to his question.

Readers should also note that the debate had primarily occurred after xQc publicly called out Sneako in a prior stream, claiming that he is not serious about his religious beliefs and is just homophobic.