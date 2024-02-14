"Your private information remains secure" - Kick executive responds after claims of platform being hacked goes viral

A Kick executive has responded after claims of the platform being hacked recently went viral. For context, on February 13, 2024, an X user named @KickViewBot, or KVB, claimed to have discovered a "massive vulnerability" in the website's security. They alleged that they had access to sensitive information, including users' email addresses, passwords, payment information, account addresses, and password reset information, among other things.

KVB added that they had "no intention of selling or distributing" the data:

"I want to be very clear about this, I have no intention of selling, distributing, or leaking any of this information. I completely understand the seriousness of this. I simply want someone from Kick to message me, so we can fix this. Your data is at risk."

On February 14, 2024, the Stake-backed platform's Head of Product, Paulie, addressed the situation, claiming that the website does not store any unencrypted passwords. He also called KVB's post "100% fabricated":

"For the record, we do not store any passwords that are not encrypted. This is 100% fabricated and your private information remains secure."

X user @KickViewBot claimed to have hacked the livestreaming platform on February 13, 2024 (Image via X)

"I guess if the list isn't real, then I'll make it public" - KVB threatens to leak information after Kick executive says the hacking situation is "100% fabricated"

Paulie's response to the supposed hacker's claims (Image via Drama Alert/X)

In response to Paulie's statement about the hacking incident, KVB claimed that the "list" to which they had access "worked." They added that they had been able to log in to "10+ accounts":

KVB's response to Paulie's tweet (Image via X)

KVB then alleged that the livestreaming platform's staff was "trying to discredit" them and threatening to leak users' private information. They posted:

"Kick staff (is) trying to discredit me instead of fixing the issue is concerning. I guess if the list isn't real then I'll make it public."

KVB's tweet in which they threatened to leak personal information (Image via X)

Here's what the online community had to say about KVB's recent posts:

KVB claimed they had access to information about the platform's prominent figures (Image via X)

KVB also claimed to have access to information about the platform's prominent personalities, including Ed "Eddie" Craven," Felix "xQc," Tyler "Trainwreckstv," Yousef "Fousey," Adin Ross, and Ragnesh "N3on," among others.